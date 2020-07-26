Column: Polls show, in Fauci we trust

Here’s why she’s right: A significant slice of Americans who voted for Trump — or at least against Hillary Clinton — are simply tuning him out and turning him off. When the president disputes Fauci’s predictions about the virus, insisting instead that it will “disappear” shortly, they know he’s lying because they see it in their own towns, families and lives.

Trump has always bluffed and blustered his way past reality — exaggerating his intelligence and his wealth, his crowd sizes and vote totals, while demeaning his enemies. He entered politics by promoting a vile untruth that exploited racist and nativist impulses: the “birther” myth that Barack Obama was actually born in Kenya and ineligible to be president.

Since taking office, according to Washington Post fact-checkers, the Lord of the Lies has made more than 20,000 “false and misleading claims,” and “the tsunami of untruths just keeps looming larger and larger.”

But he can’t bluff a virus. He can’t bluster his way past a disease that has infected close to 3.5 million Americans and killed almost 140,000. And he cannot blame Fauci, or anybody else, for his catastrophic failure of leadership. The buck, and the luck, stops with the president, no matter how many times he says, “I don’t take responsibility at all.”