About 350 years ago, John Bunyan, the author of “The Pilgrim’s Progress,” spent 12 years in jail. His crime: preaching without a license. At that time, a person could be punished for not conforming to correct religious views and procedure.
Of course, we are much more enlightened now. No one would even consider religion important enough to punish a person for their nonconforming religious beliefs.
Don’t bet anything important on that.
Many people who discount religion as old-fashioned and maybe even dangerous have adopted other views, doctrines, and behaviors that have all the earmarks of strong religious beliefs. They do not tolerate dissent, and they attempt to punish anyone who strays from orthodoxy.
One of their righteous demands is that the offending person be fired from their job. This raises some troubling questions.
Should a teacher lose her job, even if she is competent in all her work and never mentions politics, because it is discovered she is an avid Trump supporter? Should she lose her job if it is found she admires Hitler?
Should a store owner or a priest be punished because they won’t service a gay wedding even if they have no history of actual behavioral discrimination in areas that don’t violate their beliefs?
What about a writer or reporter? Should they lose their job because the orthodox do not like their opinions?
Progressives once strongly opposed such action and championed freedom of thought and speech as a litmus test for liberalism. Now it appears they support tolerance only if the subject fits neatly and cleanly within certain protected parameters.
You have free articles remaining.
As a personal example, almost without exception, if someone disagrees enough with my columns to contact The Courier, they will, in one way or another, demand that the paper no longer carry my opinions.
Professors with strong views are tolerated and even turned into heroes for expressing a certain set of opinions, and forced to be interviewed by a compliance officer for expressing other views.
Trendy universities will even hire radicals without proper academic credentials as instructors, but only radicals with the correct orthodoxy. Incorrect radicals are shunned and thought of as threats who must be kept as far away from their fragile students as possible.
It seems reasonable to me that asymmetrical tolerance is just another form of oppression.
Bob Dylan once wrote the lyrics, “And if my thought-dreams could be seen, they’d probably put my head in a guillotine.” Those who detested the old establishment are now the new establishment.
They have simply traded places. Today’s revolutionaries are those with conservative ideals, and they are demonized and marginalized by today’s progressives as if they have lost all knowledge of what it means to be a true liberal.
If you are a person of a certain age, the irony is bittersweet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.