COLUMN: Plexiglas, Purell offer little comfort

Isolation can be lonely. There’s a silver lining inherent to this day and age, however. At least we have social media and technology where we can conference and FaceTime with colleagues, friends and family.
What if this had happened 30 years ago? We’d get busy signals and jammed phone lines. When we got through, we could talk to one person at a time. Maybe families isolated together would be playing board games rather than “Call of Duty,” but stir crazy would be the order of the day.
I’m isolated from my family as they are in various cities isolated themselves, and I’m carving out time between staying connected to my work, constantly cleaning (who knows what virus could have started under our refrigerator?), and learning to do things I’d put off for years. I’m taking drum, bass, and piano lessons online. When this is over I may be the next Prince.
I also have too much time to think, and I’ve been wondering how safe any of us are, even with all the precautions we’re taking?
I had to go to the store after running out of some essentials (I will not hoard). The store put up a Plexiglas partition, but the clerk didn’t wear gloves handling my credit card. Or the one before me. Or before that.
Also, every product came from somewhere. Was it a perfect safety chain all down the line?
Food ran low and I went to a drive-through. The bag was handed to me without gloves.
At another I was handed a pad to pay the bill and add a gratuity. Even though that clerk wore gloves, I didn’t. Neither did the last person who used it. What if they’d sneezed in their car?
My house had a serious maintenance issue and I found a service open. The repairman and I didn’t shake hands and we kept our distance, but I heard him cough from the next room. What if?
Am I being paranoid? Not according to anything coming over the internet.
Last night I woke up at 1 a.m. short of breath. “I’m 62! What if this gets worse? Will a hospital take me? Can they stop it? All the plans Shannon and I have made! My kids! Oh my God — my kids!”
No exaggeration, those were my thoughts.
The farther I went down that road, the tighter my chest became. I paced the house until I was so tired I fell asleep in a chair. Four hours later I woke up feeling fine. It was an anxiety attack.
Yet, I have faith our nation and world will survive this, and we’ll be stronger and wiser. I certainly hope to be part of that future. (I don’t intend to die for the economy). And I hope Glenn Beck is around, too.
Life will be different, that’s for certain. We may never shake hands again. Church pews will have Purell next to hymnals. Plexiglas will be everywhere. And my Prince debut may have to be online.
Isolation may be lonely, but I am not alone.
Gary Kroeger is a local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.
