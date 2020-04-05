COLUMN: Plexiglas, Purell offer little comfort

Food ran low and I went to a drive-through. The bag was handed to me without gloves.

At another I was handed a pad to pay the bill and add a gratuity. Even though that clerk wore gloves, I didn’t. Neither did the last person who used it. What if they’d sneezed in their car?

My house had a serious maintenance issue and I found a service open. The repairman and I didn’t shake hands and we kept our distance, but I heard him cough from the next room. What if?

Am I being paranoid? Not according to anything coming over the internet.

Last night I woke up at 1 a.m. short of breath. “I’m 62! What if this gets worse? Will a hospital take me? Can they stop it? All the plans Shannon and I have made! My kids! Oh my God — my kids!”

No exaggeration, those were my thoughts.

The farther I went down that road, the tighter my chest became. I paced the house until I was so tired I fell asleep in a chair. Four hours later I woke up feeling fine. It was an anxiety attack.

Yet, I have faith our nation and world will survive this, and we’ll be stronger and wiser. I certainly hope to be part of that future. (I don’t intend to die for the economy). And I hope Glenn Beck is around, too.