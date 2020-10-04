COLUMN: Perilous Bounty is a journey well worth taking

Some books are worth more in your hand and on your shelf than they are as electrons in your e-reader. These books, and their authors, are valued friends and you return to them often for information, advice, and comfort.

Two downsizing moves in the last 15 years have pared my library to a few shelves of books I need and a few shelves of books I want. The books I need include dictionaries; the books I want are works by John McPhee, David Halberstam, Wendell Berry, David McCullough, and Aldo Leopold.

These friends tell compelling stories simply and take me to places I didn’t know I wanted, or even needed, to go.

Tom Philpott’s newly published book, “Perilous Bounty: The Looming Collapse of American Farming and How We Can Prevent It,” is bucking for a space in that latter group.

As its title suggests, ‘Bounty’ is a fact-filled tour through today’s paradoxical world of Big Ag. Philpott drives the bus from California orchards to Iowa cornfields to corporate suites, and he has plenty of company along the way: hardworking farmers, exasperated extension agents, brave ag innovators, and a few corporate CEOs.