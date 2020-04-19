COLUMN: Patience is needed to survive this crisis

Trump wants to open up the economy as soon as there is evidence of a flattening curve. But remember: Even a flattened curve still means a lot of sick people. In addition, once we open up, there is a huge risk that the curve will start rising again and we wind up with another high peak, especially if we open things up too soon. We need to recognize the sad but harsh reality that until we get an effective treatment and vaccine, this virus will be affecting us for a long time. I’m hoping our scientists can find these medicines but even optimistic projections are in terms of months if not years. The point is, lots of people will still get sick and many will die, more if we open too soon.

None of us are happy about what the virus has done to our lives and our country. We yearn for the time when we could go out in public to restaurants and shows, shake hands with strangers, and hug and kiss our friends. After a month of dealing with the virus most of us want to return to the old normal. As much as anytime since this hit us, we want our lives back. But, opening up too soon can make things just as bad as they once were and cause needless infections and deaths.

If you have seen any of Trump’s television sessions, it is clear he is more concerned about his re-election prospects than our health. Restarting the economy too soon could take us down the same deadly path again and all of our sacrifice would be wasted.

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus and former head of the economics department at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.