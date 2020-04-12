COLUMN: Pandemic wipes out TP supply

Never during President Donald Trump’s coronavirus briefings has a reporter asked if he’d invoke the Defense Production Act to spur production of scarce toilet paper.
If automakers can pivot to ventilators, why can’t Boeing — with manufacturing plants amid abundant supplies of TP’s main components, wood pulp and water — immediately convert to making an urgently needed product?
We assume Peggy Gustafson, the Department of Commerce inspector general, hasn’t addressed the administration’s shortcomings. Otherwise, Trump would have fired her — his favorite diversion.
Consumers doubled their TP purchases in March, creating a shortage exacerbated because restrooms outside the homes — public, restaurant and retail — were shuttered.
While social conservatives’ fixation on transgender use of facilities was put on pause, the supply chain was confounded. Consumers conceivably could adapt to one-ply at home, but rerouting rolls was difficult because commercial products have bar codes foreign to retail outlet readers.
Modern precedent exists for TP shortages, such as during the 1971 longshoremen’s strike in Hawaii. Bars closed their facilities or, as one owner recalled, apportioned six squares per customer. Hotels posted security guards to keep customers (and competitors) from stealing rolls.
The president — with his lack of affection for those in the non-adoring media — could implore Americans to find another use for newspapers which, along with catalog pages, were often multi-tasked prior to the post-World War II TP marketing blitz.
Historically, the West was clueless about TP until an Arab traveler in 941 discovered it in China, which invented it around the 2nd century B.C. (yet it was unavailable in a Shanghai public restroom I entered in 2004 with three holes). The Romans shared reusable sponges.
His 10th century news bulletin read: “They do not wash themselves with water when they have done their necessities; but they only wipe themselves with paper.”
Making America great again requires being an Originalist — rejecting Chinese and Arab influence — and forgoing TP just like the Founding Fathers did. Corn cobs, seashells and rocks (ouch!) once filled the bill.
We began getting soft in 1857 when Joseph Gayetty produced flat TP sheets, imprinting his name on watermarks (insert your jokes). Politically correct history textbooks also fail to recognize Scott Wheeler of Albany, N.Y., who invented the perforated roll and cardboard core in 1871.
Decades later, the Scott brothers began turning that into a $31 billion industry, citing it as a cure for hemorrhoids, which has as much validity as a jellyfish supplement alleviating memory loss.
Our TP deficiency recently prompted an Atlantic, Iowa, buyer to pull a gun on an aggressive shopper, presumably a “stand your ground” defense. On a happier note, a New York City restaurateur offered a $25 margarita mix with TP to go.
And a snarky Houston Texans football fan, alluding to the debate about coach Bill O’Brien being the worst general manager ever, tweeted, “The Texans have traded J.J. Watt to the Patriots in return for 16 rolls of toilet paper.”
Hopefully, he got two-ply.
Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.
