COLUMN: Pandemic wipes out TP supply

The president — with his lack of affection for those in the non-adoring media — could implore Americans to find another use for newspapers which, along with catalog pages, were often multi-tasked prior to the post-World War II TP marketing blitz.

Historically, the West was clueless about TP until an Arab traveler in 941 discovered it in China, which invented it around the 2nd century B.C. (yet it was unavailable in a Shanghai public restroom I entered in 2004 with three holes). The Romans shared reusable sponges.

His 10th century news bulletin read: “They do not wash themselves with water when they have done their necessities; but they only wipe themselves with paper.”

Making America great again requires being an Originalist — rejecting Chinese and Arab influence — and forgoing TP just like the Founding Fathers did. Corn cobs, seashells and rocks (ouch!) once filled the bill.

We began getting soft in 1857 when Joseph Gayetty produced flat TP sheets, imprinting his name on watermarks (insert your jokes). Politically correct history textbooks also fail to recognize Scott Wheeler of Albany, N.Y., who invented the perforated roll and cardboard core in 1871.