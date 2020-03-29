COLUMN: Pandemic will change us forever

Our nation will survive the COVID-19 pandemic. But life will be seriously disrupted. We are now in mandated or self-imposed quarantine. Our medical system will be strained or broken. There will be thousands of premature deaths. Millions will be temporally or permanently laid off. The health recovery period is unknown but the economic recovery time will be lengthy. Putting it bluntly, the old “normal” will probably not return. What will the new normal look like? That’s anybody’s guess. I do know this: The longer it takes to get past this, the more deeply the lessons will be felt and learned. From simple almost trivial things like the handshake disappearing to bigger things like avoiding public entertainment and sporting events, we will be different. Will we become more isolated than we already are? Will international travel be curtailed? Will most of our contacts with others be electronic? And what about our young people? A generation has never known need and has grown up with all the great things our prosperity has offered them. How will they deal with long-term economic dislocations? Can our society transition to a new way of life?