COLUMN: Pandemic will change us forever

My mom and dad were married just out of high school in 1933, the middle of the Great Depression. That year was the worst economic year of the 20th century. Unemployment hit 25%, banks failed, millions lost farms and homes. There were virtually no government aid programs, and most families had only one income earner. Poverty was rampant.
As did so many others, my folks struggled for survival. They were living through an experience no person would ever choose, and it changed their lives forever. During World War II, my dad was too old for military service and moved 300 miles away and found work in a defense plant, seeing my mom and older sister only occasionally. That was the only time they were ever apart after that.
Following the war, my folks started a small business and built it into a successful operation. However, the lessons learned from the Depression never were forgotten. They had seen firsthand the potential negative consequences of debt and avoided it so much they never borrowed for the business. While it stunted business growth, that was a small price to pay for security. In the 1960s they built their dream home and cut back spending so much they paid off the mortgage in three years. Anything to avoid debt. My mom was a consummate shopper and always searched for the best bargain. She always paid cash. If they didn’t have the money, they didn’t buy. Having suffered and lost so much, they valued their material things and their time together.
My point in telling this story is to illustrate how significant social and economic events can radically influence people and forever change their behavior. Virtually anyone who survived the Depression never forgot it and the fears generated then were always in their mind. Forever different.
Our nation will survive the COVID-19 pandemic. But life will be seriously disrupted. We are now in mandated or self-imposed quarantine. Our medical system will be strained or broken. There will be thousands of premature deaths. Millions will be temporally or permanently laid off. The health recovery period is unknown but the economic recovery time will be lengthy. Putting it bluntly, the old “normal” will probably not return. What will the new normal look like? That’s anybody’s guess. I do know this: The longer it takes to get past this, the more deeply the lessons will be felt and learned. From simple almost trivial things like the handshake disappearing to bigger things like avoiding public entertainment and sporting events, we will be different. Will we become more isolated than we already are? Will international travel be curtailed? Will most of our contacts with others be electronic? And what about our young people? A generation has never known need and has grown up with all the great things our prosperity has offered them. How will they deal with long-term economic dislocations? Can our society transition to a new way of life?
Maybe our old normal will return and things will go back to the same way. Only time will tell.
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus and former head of the economics department at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.