COLUMN: Obedience to Trump standard

People from all points of view question the standards our politicians and some of the media have displayed. Some would say they have no standards at all except self-advancement.

Events of the last several years, however, have shown this to be untrue. They do have a standard and in the case of progressives and the media, an absolute one. It is a standard so dominant that it is almost impossible to find any violation of it.

In fact, politicians and most of the media will sacrifice almost anything to stay true to their standard.

Remember, dominant standards can influence everything. They can color every act and thought. So, what is the standard?

The standard is … Donald John Trump.

Whatever Trump is for, they are against. Whatever he is against, they are for.

It is difficult to find a group of people who are more slavishly faithful to any other standard.

If Trump blames the Chinese for the pandemic, then it is Trump who is responsible. If he mentions a possible treatment, then the treatment doesn’t work. If Trump wants the border closed, they want it open. If Trump said his favorite color is blue, they would find a “top” scientist to say that blue will kill us all.