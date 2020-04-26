COLUMN: Obedience to Trump standard

People from all points of view question the standards our politicians and some of the media have displayed. Some would say they have no standards at all except self-advancement.
Events of the last several years, however, have shown this to be untrue. They do have a standard and in the case of progressives and the media, an absolute one. It is a standard so dominant that it is almost impossible to find any violation of it.
In fact, politicians and most of the media will sacrifice almost anything to stay true to their standard.
Remember, dominant standards can influence everything. They can color every act and thought. So, what is the standard?
The standard is … Donald John Trump.
Whatever Trump is for, they are against. Whatever he is against, they are for.
It is difficult to find a group of people who are more slavishly faithful to any other standard.
If Trump blames the Chinese for the pandemic, then it is Trump who is responsible. If he mentions a possible treatment, then the treatment doesn’t work. If Trump wants the border closed, they want it open. If Trump said his favorite color is blue, they would find a “top” scientist to say that blue will kill us all.
Obedience to the Trump standard sometimes creates some odd but interesting phenomena. It means, for example, that the only one who is doing anything real is Trump. The Never-Trumpsters, the Democratic leadership, and about 90% of the media are actually doing nothing… at least nothing original. If Trump wants the economy opened, they are opposed to it, if he wants to close the economy, they are opposed.
They don’t have to think at all.
There are some interesting fallouts from the knuckle-dragging devotion to the absolute standard. One of them, ironically, is everything Biden. Trump would love to run against Biden, which means that the media and the Democratic leadership have to be opposed to Biden. But… how can they be opposed to Biden when their own voters have already gotten rid of the other 1,416 progressive candidates, and in the process sent a fairly obvious message to the party leadership?
What to do?
Biden has disappeared into his basement and the media seems more than happy to keep him there. As far as anyone knows, Biden is likely to forget what he is supposed to read, and say something like, “Trump… God love him!”
The democrats will need to find their own Trump to run against Trump.
But how do they get a Trump-like candidate and still maintain their standard?
Maybe they will just punt and write off the presidential election, hoping to follow their standard with a new impeachment attempt, but since a media driven impeachment has already failed, they would have to control the senate.
Ah, keep Biden in the basement and hope to take down some senators.
They are smarter than the rest of us, so they will find a way.
Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
