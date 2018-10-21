For all you true believers, we don’t need global warming hysteria to save the environment.
We keep seeing statements, comments, social media and columns linking the two together as if they were one and the same. They are not.
People who don’t buy into the current “science” of global warming are not in favor of destroying the environment. It is a false dichotomy.
I once published a book about fishing for trout in northeastern Iowa. In it I stated that over the years, I had spent some time wandering the streams. I got a call from someone at the Des Moines Register. I don’t remember the exact conversation, but it went something like this.
Reporter: How have the environments of the streams degenerated over the years? Response: They seem to be better than they once were. Reporter: But wouldn’t you say that there has been a lot of pollution and environmental degradation? Response: No. The DNR, farmers and other groups seem to be doing a good job. Reporter: But wouldn’t you say that the environmental quality has decreased?
The reporter obviously thought it her moral duty to report on how polluted the streams were. If she didn’t, the pollution would be allowed to get even worse. The interview, of course, was never published.
Several of us once worked on a grant to see if wood waste in Iowa could be turned into an industry. In the report, I calculated the amount of space it would take to turn all the wood waste in Iowa into potable soil. It was about the size of a typical corn field. Those calculations disappeared from the report before it was released. Evidently, someone thought the relatively small size would indicate the problem was not important enough to mobilize action.
I repeat: Very few people want to pollute the environment whether they buy into global warming or not. In fact, some of the reactions of the so-called “deniers” might result in a cleaner environment than some of the demands of the true believers.
One obvious example is the need for energy. Vibrant economies can afford to clean their environment, isolate large tracts of land for reserves and fund the research and development of cleaner fuels. Vibrant modern economies are absolutely dependent upon energy.
Even Rousseau finally admitted people would not live in a state of nature, dancing through the tulips in the sunshine. It is a positive good that we can live in warm houses, not have a famine every five years and have freedom of movement. But all that takes energy.
People don’t want to live with pollution. Most people don’t have to be bullied by threats of environmental catastrophe before they are willing to act.
In fact, most so-called “deniers” aren’t reacting to the science at all. They are justifiably reacting to the politicization of science.
Demeaning so-called “deniers” is more a matter of ego building and false superiority than any potential negative impact they might have on the environment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.