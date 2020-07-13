COLUMN: No simple resolution for racism

After the riots of the 1960s, did America become less racist? After eight years of a black president with two black attorneys general, did America become less racist? After the “demonstrations” and current hypersensitivity, will America become less racist?
The way to stop racism is to stop being racist.
Stop identifying people by race. Stop looking at anything through the lens of race. Make race irrelevant with no more importance than any other attribute.
If we don’t want racism, then we need to stop doing racist things.
This, however, is going to be very hard to do.
There are too many people with too much vested interest in racism.
There are those whose identity is grounded in finding others inferior to themselves. There are others who have made a name, a living, and gained power by making sure that racism will never go away.
In a nonprejudicial society, you don’t gain a job or lose a job because your genetics gave you red hair. You do not gain entrance to universities, or be denied entrance, because you are tall or short.
In a nonracist environment, you do not become a victim or a victimizer because of the race of your grandparents.
What we are currently doing will not end racism. De-arming the police will not end racism, it will only assure that both white and black extremists are armed. Paying reparations will not end racism.
Lining up to proclaim apologies and caring credentials will not end racism.
Spending your academic life studying and searching for racism will not end racism. Blaming the other political party or the other public officials will not end racism, it only adds credence to the idea that too many people benefit from racism.
Racism will end when we stop being racists.
But — and here is the truth — it means almost everyone will have to give up something.
Politicians, the media, those who control universities, victimhood promoters, excuse baiters; almost everyone will need to give up something they will not want to give up. Hate and self-righteousness are both racist and need to be thrown onto the same trash pile.
Proclaiming your own racial purity and accusing others will not end racism.
In a nonracist society, race does not matter. Are we willing to live with that?
You may wish to argue that this does not reflect reality. We are living with a lot of unreality now, so why not give up some for a nonracist society? Is it not worth it?
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
