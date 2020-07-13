COLUMN: No simple resolution for racism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After the riots of the 1960s, did America become less racist? After eight years of a black president with two black attorneys general, did America become less racist? After the “demonstrations” and current hypersensitivity, will America become less racist?

The way to stop racism is to stop being racist.

Stop identifying people by race. Stop looking at anything through the lens of race. Make race irrelevant with no more importance than any other attribute.

If we don’t want racism, then we need to stop doing racist things.

This, however, is going to be very hard to do.

There are too many people with too much vested interest in racism.

There are those whose identity is grounded in finding others inferior to themselves. There are others who have made a name, a living, and gained power by making sure that racism will never go away.

In a nonprejudicial society, you don’t gain a job or lose a job because your genetics gave you red hair. You do not gain entrance to universities, or be denied entrance, because you are tall or short.

In a nonracist environment, you do not become a victim or a victimizer because of the race of your grandparents.