Six months ago, I made a prediction based on two of the fundamental principles of the American left and their avatar, the Democrat Party.
Principle 3: Everything is political. And Principle 4: Always accuse your opponents of your own crimes.
As you probably don’t recall, since the media has gone stone-cold silent on the matter, a scandal broke out about six months ago in Virginia. It seems the liberal governor, Ralph Northam, was found to have painted his face black decades ago, a direct violation of sanctimonious racial purity that would demand his immediate resignation. All of which would allow the Lt. Gov., Justin Fairfax, to take the reins of power.
However, at least two women stepped forward accusing Fairfax of sexual assault, heinous crimes that even surpassed the accusations against Brett Kavanaugh in seriousness. Fairfax, of course, claimed the women were lying, but that can’t be true because, as we have learned in the Kavanaugh hearings women never lie about such things.
Next in line was Attorney General Mark Herrin, who also painted his face black when he was young. The next in line after him was a Republican.
I predicted that since everything is political, nothing would happen to these liberal leaders, and the media would conveniently forget the story. There would be no marches on the state capital, no statements of outrage from offended women’s groups, no outrage from the racial police, no demands the offenders step down, or even for impeachment.
Why? Everything is political, including the selective outrage of offended groups who, even though they claim the moral high ground, seemly have a higher purpose than their sanctimonious moral sensitivities.
After a search, I did find one news story about one of the naughty boys in Virginia. Evidently, Fairfax is looking for bigger things. The headline of the story read, “Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax considering run for governor, says sex assault scandal raised his public profile.”
Ah, charges of sexual assault as a resume builder; it is so hard being a liberal in modern America. However, the left’s immunity from its own standards comes from more than one source. There are not only the politicians themselves, who act like politicians irrespective of what ideals they claim to champion, but there also are the easily offended activists, who apparently become less active when required to target politically correct offenders.
Then, of course, there is the media, which seems to have no interest in racist behavior of liberal governors, especial those who have never heard of an abortion to which they objected. Nor do they have any interest in talking about racial minority lieutenant governors who have been accused of sexual assault. Neither, apparently, do they have any interest in the women making the charges. It is all very quiet on the western front unless the targets are the enemy.
The fuss in Virginia was all about the wrong folks. So, it simply disappeared.
