COLUMN: No love for Biden

Since Obama, Democrats have advanced presidential candidates that few really want. Instead, they encourage their faithful to vote against someone.

Four years ago, before the last general election, I took a long road trip of several thousand miles. I attempted to stay off the freeways as much as possible. During this time, I saw numerous Trump signs, but to my surprise, I saw no signs for Hillary Clinton … not a single one … anywhere.

It was obvious that she had no support, based on her own charisma or likability. The power brokers had determined it was her turn. That and a fear of Trump seemed to be the primary motivation for a Clinton voter.

I just returned from another long road trip. In the rural areas, there were numerous Trump signs, many of them homemade. There were almost no signs for Biden.

The only Biden banners were on a street lined with old trees and expensive homes in a genteel part of a town. About every third lawn had a BLM sign, even though it was obvious that no Blacks lived on this street now, or any time since the beginning of the world. There were several Biden signs, all mass produced at some union shop.

As with the last election cycle, there appears to be very little grassroot support for the Democrat candidate.