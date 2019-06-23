A cast of 20 Democratic presidential wannabes will be featured this week on prime-time TV “debates” more akin to the premiere of an extended reality show.
The Wednesday-Thursday, 8 to 10 p.m. extravaganzas on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo have a weird split after a random drawing. Candidates with 21.4 percent overall support will occupy the undercard Wednesday, followed Thursday by more heavyweights at 64 percent, based on 538 website poll numbers.
To qualify, candidates needed 64,000 donors (any amount), a 1 percent standing in three polls or a pulse.
The low bar was a response to 2016 favoritism allegations by quadrennial Democrat Bernie Sanders against the Democratic National Committee.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (8.7 percent) headlines opening night, joined by Beto O’Rourke (5.1), Sens. Cory Booker (2.6) and Amy Klobuchar (2.0) and less than 1 percenters — mayors (Bill De Blasio and Julian Castro), congresspeople (Tim Ryan, Tulsi Gabbard and John Delaney) and a governor (Jay Inslee).
Warren is a font of new ideas. I don’t buy most of them, but credit her for emphasizing substance.
O’Rourke was an enigma in Congress. Booker is really smart, but Kamala Harris overshadowed him at the Senate hearings with Attorney General William Barr.
Philosophically, I’m probably closest to Klobuchar, a pragmatist wary of promising “free” programs, but she hasn’t gained much traction. I want to hear more from Inslee on topics other than climate change.
Night Two features Joe Biden (29.9), Sanders (18.3), Harris (7.6) and Pete Buttigieg (5.8). The 1 percent or less crowd includes entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Michael Bennet, Gov. John Hickenlooper, author Marianne Williamson and Rep. Eric Swalwell.
Biden may be the most electable, but he has a history of self-destruction and bad Senate decisions (sentencing and Iraq, for starters).
Sanders’ dubious math scares me. His Medicare-for-all proposal far exceeds the current program already on life support.
Buttigieg is intriguing. I perceived him as the flavor of the month — gay, Harvard, Rhodes scholar, veteran. While I doubt a small-city mayor is electable, he makes sense.
I’ve been to Harris and Gillibrand rallies. Harris has presence and lots of interesting ideas. But reality? I don’t know.
Gillibrand seemed more authentic and pragmatic. As the most outspoken feminist in the field, her failure to launch is surprising. The “debate” is critical for her.
The candidates will have roughly 10 minutes each. They should be succinct, forgoing the common contempt Donald Trump and personal clashes.
I want insights on universal health care plans and paying for them, countering Trump on immigration, economic plans beyond raising the minimum wage and job training, alleviating climate change, re-engaging the U.S. globally and making public education competitive again.
After winnowing the candidates, Iowans have a unique opportunity to audition or, at least, observe their chosen survivors. Take advantage of it. I will.
