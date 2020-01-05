Here’s some new year’s resolutions (a couple of days late) I’d like to see made:
Donald Trump: Be a better president. Remember in 2016 someone else won the popular vote. Be a president for all Americans, not just the Republican base, the rich, and big corporatio
Republicans: Be strong, independent thinkers. Stop slavishly following Trump’s commands. He has hurt our country internationally and domestically while Republicans have stood silent. It’s time to tell him something he seldom hears and always hates: “No.”
Democrats: Get a clue. Far-left thinking will not win national elections. The country is about evenly divided between solid Democrats and solid Republicans, but neither are a majority. That leaves those who do not identify strongly with either party to be convinced. By definition, they don’t like extreme ideas on either end so the successful Democratic presidential candidate had better be a moderate.
Americans: Demand an end to corporate takeover of the political process. Governing at all levels has been hijacked by the rich and powerful. Solutions to two of the largest problems facing us, climate change and gun control, have been subverted by powerful lobbies protecting special interests. Polls show a majority of citizens support stronger gun control and stronger efforts to curb carbon emissions. Yet, little is being done because legislators can’t resist the siren call of big money. Americans need to insist on change.
Iowa legislators: Increase support for education. For quite some time, schools at all levels have been underfunded. Iowans once proudly proclaimed the state as the Education State. That boast can’t be made anymore. The future depends critically on the learning and training young people receive. To cut that for a few extra dollars in taxpayers’ pockets is shortsighted and selfish. Iowa deserves better.
You have free articles remaining.
Sports officials: Enforce the rules or change them. It seems there are uncalled violations on every play in football, basketball and even baseball. Selective enforcement detracts from the intent of the game, which is to have players competing within the rules to try to win. When officials are inconsistent, they frequently have more impact on the outcome than the players do.
Phone companies: Implement policies to drastically reduce annoying robocalls. Government has already started to get involved because service providers have sacrificed the desires of many customers for the good of a few large abusers. People understand times are changing but nonetheless, phone companies need to recognize how shortsighted a foot-dragging policy on these frequent calls is. A phone system once the envy of the world is rapidly deteriorating.
Fred Abraham: Be more positive. For all its warts and problems, this is still a pretty good place to live. While the results have been uneven and inconsistent, for years Americans have worked to improve race relations, behavior, generosity, and sharing. This country gives more aid to others than almost any place in the world. That’s a pretty decent thing.
Happy New Year!
Our memorable stories of 2019
Our memorable stories of 2019
News and sports reporters share our favorite stories of the year.
My favorite stories for the year are a mix of human triumph and tragedy. The human spirit never ceases to amaze me, and I'm drawn to writing s…
Longtime Sports Editor Doug Newhoff shares some of the most memorable features he wrote this year.
It wasn't always the most important news of the day that stood out to me this year. For the most part, these stories were the ones that remind…
My favorite stories from this year is a list of champions, both on and off the football field and wrestling mat.
Call me fickle, but when I’m working on an article, it’s always my favorite. After a year of “favorites,” it was hard to narrow down my top fi…
2019 was a big year for emotional trials and breaking news. Here are some of the more memorable photos and reports from the year:
Covering athletics over the past decade, Nick Petaros says he continues to be impressed by the bonds formed within teammates and families thro…
From racial injustice to political candidates and everything in between, here are a few of my favorite stories from 2019.
Many of my most memorable stories shed light on dark times, from those who are less fortunate and how they gain strength to the impact of thos…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.