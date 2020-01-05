{{featured_button_text}}

Here’s some new year’s resolutions (a couple of days late) I’d like to see made:

Donald Trump: Be a better president. Remember in 2016 someone else won the popular vote. Be a president for all Americans, not just the Republican base, the rich, and big corporatio

Republicans: Be strong, independent thinkers. Stop slavishly following Trump’s commands. He has hurt our country internationally and domestically while Republicans have stood silent. It’s time to tell him something he seldom hears and always hates: “No.”

Democrats: Get a clue. Far-left thinking will not win national elections. The country is about evenly divided between solid Democrats and solid Republicans, but neither are a majority. That leaves those who do not identify strongly with either party to be convinced. By definition, they don’t like extreme ideas on either end so the successful Democratic presidential candidate had better be a moderate.

Americans:  Demand an end to corporate takeover of the political process. Governing at all levels has been hijacked by the rich and powerful. Solutions to two of the largest problems facing us, climate change and gun control, have been subverted by powerful lobbies protecting special interests. Polls show a majority of citizens support stronger gun control and stronger efforts to curb carbon emissions. Yet, little is being done because legislators can’t resist the siren call of big money. Americans need to insist on change.

Iowa legislators: Increase support for education. For quite some time, schools at all levels have been underfunded. Iowans once proudly proclaimed the state as the Education State. That boast can’t be made anymore. The future depends critically on the learning and training young people receive. To cut that for a few extra dollars in taxpayers’ pockets is shortsighted and selfish. Iowa deserves better.

Sports officials: Enforce the rules or change them. It seems there are uncalled violations on every play in football, basketball and even baseball. Selective enforcement detracts from the intent of the game, which is to have players competing within the rules to try to win. When officials are inconsistent, they frequently have more impact on the outcome than the players do.

Phone companies: Implement policies to drastically reduce annoying robocalls. Government has already started to get involved because service providers have sacrificed the desires of many customers for the good of a few large abusers. People understand times are changing but nonetheless, phone companies need to recognize how shortsighted a foot-dragging policy on these frequent calls is. A phone system once the envy of the world is rapidly deteriorating.

Fred Abraham: Be more positive. For all its warts and problems, this is still a pretty good place to live. While the results have been uneven and inconsistent, for years Americans have worked to improve race relations, behavior, generosity, and sharing. This country gives more aid to others than almost any place in the world. That’s a pretty decent thing.

Happy New Year!

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus and former head of the economics department at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

