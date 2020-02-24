COLUMN: New Democratic leader jumps in the fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

That’s a slightly more daunting to-do list than sipping lemonade on the deck with family and friends. But it’s what Smith signed up for when he decided to run for interim party chairman.

The party does not publish votes for its elected officials, but the state party official conducting the election said Smith’s victory over three other candidates was “conclusive.”

“I am a committed Democrat, as I said in my speech, that I’m a sixth-generation Iowan and that it’s very important to me that we have a strong Democratic Party,” Smith told reporters after his election. “I believe that the skills that I’ve developed over the years of being an activist, being a state representative, and being a leader in the Democratic Party, gives me those skills at fundraising, at recruitment, at organizing, and making sure that we have the appropriate administration in the Iowa Democratic Party.

“So that’s why I made the decision to put off retirement and to move forward with doing this job.”

It would be a monumentally challenging job for anybody. Smith has to deal with multiple caucus-related fires while also leading the party into an election that has so much at stake for the party.