COLUMN: NeverTrump challengers fail first big test

“I hope people are telling you they are so excited about our president,” said Joyce Hoffman. (They were.)

“I’m so on for Trump,” said Andrea Hrbek. “I have not loved a Republican president like Trump.” Hrbek explained that she voted for Bush, McCain and Romney but today feels a bit embarrassed by each vote. Not so with Trump.

And so on.

At caucuses, representatives of each candidate are supposed to have a little time to tell the audience why they should vote for that candidate. In Ames, Trump Jr. was the star of the show, talking for more than 20 minutes about his father’s accomplishments, and also dwelling on the investigations to which Democrats have subjected Trump and his family.

Jeff Ortiz, the co-chair of the Story County GOP, went from table to table, asking people if anyone would like to make remarks on behalf of Walsh or Weld. There were no takers.

In the end, out of 449 votes, Trump received 415, Walsh 20, and Weld 9. There was one write-in each for a disparate group: Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, and Dispatch writer David French. One person abstained.