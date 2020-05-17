COLUMN: Narcissitic behavior on the left

When I was in graduate school, I lived one year in a basement. It had a nice room. However, there was only one bathroom that also served another basement unit. The guys who lived there were fashionable.
Their hair was always perfect, their clothing crisp and clean.
There were two problems. Everything they owned was theirs and everything I owned was theirs. In addition, they always left the bathroom trashed: dirty sink and shower, towels on the floor, paper and water everywhere.
They were exhibiting signs of what the shrinks call a narcissistic personality disorder, which is characterized by a sense of self-importance, arrogant behavior, lack of empathy, and a strong sense of entitlement.
I was reminded of this recently when someone described the far left and the racial and gender thought police as moral narcissists. The narcissists are right. You are wrong. They are on the moral high ground. You are immoral.
Recently, a woman was explaining why she could not associate with anyone who voted for, or supported Trump. How could she possibly be friends, or even be associated with someone who could support this cruel, evil, dictatorial and (gasp!) racist president?
She sounded like another person who previously expressed the same views. It was almost as if they were reading the same cue cards.
This was moral narcissistic behavior on display, complete with a sense of self-importance, arrogance, lack of empathy, and a strong sense that only she was moral.
The elites, of course, will be a bit more subtle when they express their narcissistic moral purity, but not by much. There was a recent article in The Atlantic titled “The coronavirus was an emergency until Trump found out who is dying.”
Cute. But what kind of nut job would actually believe what the title was implying?
Ah, according to the Atlantic, they are not nut jobs. There is something called the “racial contract” in which “nonwhite superpersonhood is enshrined simultaneously with white personhood.”
For you who think words should actually mean something, a translation: Racism is everywhere. Whites are so racist that it is normal to be racist, and they are not consciously aware of it. They go around doing terrible racist things without even knowing they are doing it.
In fact, the contract is most “effective” when it remains “imperceptible.”
Basically, a person should be hyper-sensitive to race. If all races, other than whites, are treated in any fashion that violated your very high moral standards (of which other people obviously do not have), then that is proof they (not you) are racist, especially if they are unaware of their racism.
Moral narcissistic behavior can be expanded into almost any realm; housing, income, education, and even science, whatever is of interest to the morally correct.
They are correct. If you disagree, or even if you question them, you are not only wrong, you are immoral.
The next time you are told you lack morality, look for the sense of self-importance, arrogant behavior, lack of empathy, and a strong sense of entitlement being displayed.
Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
