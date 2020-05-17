COLUMN: Narcissitic behavior on the left

This was moral narcissistic behavior on display, complete with a sense of self-importance, arrogance, lack of empathy, and a strong sense that only she was moral.

The elites, of course, will be a bit more subtle when they express their narcissistic moral purity, but not by much. There was a recent article in The Atlantic titled “The coronavirus was an emergency until Trump found out who is dying.”

Cute. But what kind of nut job would actually believe what the title was implying?

Ah, according to the Atlantic, they are not nut jobs. There is something called the “racial contract” in which “nonwhite superpersonhood is enshrined simultaneously with white personhood.”

For you who think words should actually mean something, a translation: Racism is everywhere. Whites are so racist that it is normal to be racist, and they are not consciously aware of it. They go around doing terrible racist things without even knowing they are doing it.

In fact, the contract is most “effective” when it remains “imperceptible.”