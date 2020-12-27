COLUMN: Name equality by the numbers

There is a crisis in American education. You may have thought it resulted from the lack of academic accomplishment. After all, can little Harriet read?
Little Eun Jung in Korea can not only read, she can probably do pre-calculus. But Eun Jung probably doesn’t appreciate the virtues of diversity and inclusion, and she hasn’t learned to be “triggered” by incorrect words and names.
Many, however, are more concerned about how educational bureaucrats have handled a bigger issue. Many schools have “inappropriate” names. Names that have teachers and students running for “safe spaces.”
In spite of their skills, it is shameful administrators haven’t seen an obvious solution.
Instead of renaming schools such as the one in Fairfax County, Virginia, (previously known as Robert E. Lee, to John R. Lewis) there is a better solution. Administrators in San Francisco don’t have to strain their smarter-than-you brains to rename 44 schools that have “inappropriate” names (such as Abraham Lincoln) to something that will keep even the most sensitive souls “safe.”
They could simply adopt the bureaucratic preference for numbers.
Instead of George Washington High, the school could be relabeled as 56-452. The school’s team, 56-452-1, could play the team from school 56-553-1.
There. Everyone is happy.
This bureaucratic norm could be applied to other things as well. The University of Wisconsin-Madison (which could be renamed as 101-1) found, hidden in plain sight on campus, a 70-ton rock; a rock no one bothered to notice until someone found that someone 100 ago referred to as a “n…head.”
What to do? A 70-ton rock is hard to move or even to bury. It would cost a lot of money, especially in a year when many students found tuition was absurdly high in relationship to what they received.
Solution: Rename the rock; something like 59896862-33-364 would do.
There is a problem. Bureaucrats are famous for not solving real problems, so this problem would be right up their alley.
Someone, someplace, might be triggered by a number.
Take the number 2 as an example. The number 2 may have inappropriate connotations, implying to some it might be code for homophobic and misogamist haters.
The old George Washington High could then simply change its new name, 56-452-1, to maybe 56-550-1. This would work unless someone took offense to the number 0, implying that students in said school were inferior to students in more appropriately numbered schools.
This numbering solution should not only appeal to academic bureaucrats, but should also find synchrony with the new socialist appreciation zeitgeist.
In fact, it could be argued that personal names propagate inequality. Some names carry historical, gender, and regional privilege. For example, it is unjust that someone be named Kennedy. Being named Kennedy seemed to justify almost anyone being made a U.S. senator. This inequality could be avoided by simply replacing names with numbers.
Numbers could be assigned to avoid any social inequality, but still give a caring government immediate knowledge about everyone.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.