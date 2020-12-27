COLUMN: Name equality by the numbers

There. Everyone is happy.

This bureaucratic norm could be applied to other things as well. The University of Wisconsin-Madison (which could be renamed as 101-1) found, hidden in plain sight on campus, a 70-ton rock; a rock no one bothered to notice until someone found that someone 100 ago referred to as a “n…head.”

What to do? A 70-ton rock is hard to move or even to bury. It would cost a lot of money, especially in a year when many students found tuition was absurdly high in relationship to what they received.

Solution: Rename the rock; something like 59896862-33-364 would do.

There is a problem. Bureaucrats are famous for not solving real problems, so this problem would be right up their alley.

Someone, someplace, might be triggered by a number.

Take the number 2 as an example. The number 2 may have inappropriate connotations, implying to some it might be code for homophobic and misogamist haters.

The old George Washington High could then simply change its new name, 56-452-1, to maybe 56-550-1. This would work unless someone took offense to the number 0, implying that students in said school were inferior to students in more appropriately numbered schools.