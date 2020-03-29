COLUMN: Mobilizing Iowa for a pandemic

With the coming crisis, both steps are necessary. The breadth of the challenges we are going to confront cover all aspects of our society. Without attempting to mention them all, first and foremost is our health-care providers. Hospitals, according to professionals I spoke with, are hemorrhaging money. These are the major, metropolitan ones. The pressure on all facets of rural health care, particularly the 17 facilities not affiliated with a larger institution, face the real prospect of bankruptcy. Food banks are running out food, drivers are hard to find for Meals on Wheels and no one has any idea of what to do with the now early release of low-threat offenders from our prisons.

While it is unsolicited, I would strongly recommend that a task force be created of all the various interests impacted by this coming disaster. Bankers, small business representatives, charitable organizations, law enforcement, health-care providers at all levels, labor, and a host of others should be included. They need to make sure the allocation of face masks, gowns, gloves and ventilators reaches into rural Iowa, where many of our elderly reside, and is done equitably. Police officers, who work in a contained environment called squad cars and interface with those who are not following the shelter-at-home mandate, are going to face manpower shortages.

The reason for doing this is twofold: First, to guarantee that the governor is receiving the best information from a variety of sources and, secondly, to instill in the public confidence the actions taken are based on facts that transcend political affiliation. The last thing the governor needs is to see that grants and loans are given out to individuals that look like they came from the GOP donors list. When a political leader mobilizes public opinion coupled with public understanding, then he or she is practicing politics at the highest level. In the end, it greatly enhances the opportunity for success.

Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.

