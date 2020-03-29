COLUMN: Mobilizing Iowa for a pandemic

The campus is 25 acres and sits in Toledo, Iowa. At the west end of the location, behind the Administration Building, sits a large bell enclosed in a brick structure. On a relatively cold, gray morning, the dozen or so remaining employees each approached and rang the bell. The sound carried down across the athletic field and then up the small hill to the west. The gong was probably heard as far north as the old stone Methodist Church just short of the business district. The governor had won, and the Iowa Juvenile Home ceased to exist in 2014.
Except that the cottages are still there, the kitchen, the stoves, the furnace and the water. I thought of this and the other state structures that have been shuttered as the coronavirus surge approaches us. Clarinda, Mount Pleasant, most of the mental health facilities at Independence and Cherokee are available. It would appear public facilities such as these are more attractive than building hospitals on soccer fields, as some states are trying to do.
I don’t have criticism of Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reviewing her proclamation of March 17, I find it impressive the initial steps she has taken. The extension of time in which to renew driver’s licenses, the callback of nurses, technicians, and doctors who have left their professions within the last five years and the closings of restaurants and bars are, among other steps, thoughtful and well directed.
If the situation worsens as expected, additional measures will have to be taken. Therein lies opportunity. Politics is both an art and a science. It operates on two planes: first, to mobilize enough of the public to support a given course of action and to do so in a manner the public believes in the correctness of the undertaking.
With the coming crisis, both steps are necessary. The breadth of the challenges we are going to confront cover all aspects of our society. Without attempting to mention them all, first and foremost is our health-care providers. Hospitals, according to professionals I spoke with, are hemorrhaging money. These are the major, metropolitan ones. The pressure on all facets of rural health care, particularly the 17 facilities not affiliated with a larger institution, face the real prospect of bankruptcy. Food banks are running out food, drivers are hard to find for Meals on Wheels and no one has any idea of what to do with the now early release of low-threat offenders from our prisons.
While it is unsolicited, I would strongly recommend that a task force be created of all the various interests impacted by this coming disaster. Bankers, small business representatives, charitable organizations, law enforcement, health-care providers at all levels, labor, and a host of others should be included. They need to make sure the allocation of face masks, gowns, gloves and ventilators reaches into rural Iowa, where many of our elderly reside, and is done equitably. Police officers, who work in a contained environment called squad cars and interface with those who are not following the shelter-at-home mandate, are going to face manpower shortages.
The reason for doing this is twofold: First, to guarantee that the governor is receiving the best information from a variety of sources and, secondly, to instill in the public confidence the actions taken are based on facts that transcend political affiliation. The last thing the governor needs is to see that grants and loans are given out to individuals that look like they came from the GOP donors list. When a political leader mobilizes public opinion coupled with public understanding, then he or she is practicing politics at the highest level. In the end, it greatly enhances the opportunity for success.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.
