COLUMN: Midwest governors have different reopening strategies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Governors nationwide are developing strategies for when and how to begin re-opening businesses, parks and anything else temporarily closed by new coronavirus mitigation efforts.

The myriad plans are interesting and worth following as elected officials take different approaches.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced the first baby steps in her plan to re-open Iowa, with a pledge to introduce more steps on Monday.

Reynolds has given every indication she plans to re-open Iowa on a partial basis, geographically speaking. At her daily briefings she frequently talks about using the data the state public health department has collected to determine where the virus is hitting hardest and where it appears to be less prevalent. That will enable the state, Reynolds says, to re-open on a regional, county, or even community level.

It is not difficult to see how that is most likely to play out. The eastern and central portions of the state are where the virus has been most common, while western Iowa has seen far fewer confirmed cases.