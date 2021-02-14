COLUMN: Middle class gets little from government

Many people fail to recognize that a tax on a product or employment is paid not by a company but by the consumer. In practice, there is no such thing as a tax on business. The tax is transferred to the final consumer, or to the wages of employees, or in the cost of lost jobs.

Consider a loaf of bread. The farmer was taxed, the miller was taxed, taxes were withheld from all of their employees, transportation was taxed, fuel was taxed — and all that was added to the cost of bread.

It has been estimated that 23% of the cost of a product (like bread) is in federal taxes alone.

A middle class family sends $1,200 to $2,000 per month directly to the federal government in income taxes, plus the loss of income from payroll taxes, plus all the increased costs of everything they buy.

What does this family get for their money?

This should be obvious, but it turns out to be a difficult question to answer. The truth is, a middle class family gets very little for the thousands they send to the feds monthly.