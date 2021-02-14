COLUMN: Middle class gets little from government

Many people fail to recognize that a tax on a product or employment is paid not by a company but by the consumer. In practice, there is no such thing as a tax on business. The tax is transferred to the final consumer, or to the wages of employees, or in the cost of lost jobs.
Consider a loaf of bread. The farmer was taxed, the miller was taxed, taxes were withheld from all of their employees, transportation was taxed, fuel was taxed — and all that was added to the cost of bread.
It has been estimated that 23% of the cost of a product (like bread) is in federal taxes alone.
A middle class family sends $1,200 to $2,000 per month directly to the federal government in income taxes, plus the loss of income from payroll taxes, plus all the increased costs of everything they buy.
What does this family get for their money?
This should be obvious, but it turns out to be a difficult question to answer. The truth is, a middle class family gets very little for the thousands they send to the feds monthly.
They get roads to drive on, but the family pays a hefty gasoline tax for that. They get a military. Yes, the most expensive military in the history of the world. A lot of money has been spent on it, and brave people have died, but is this family any safer now than they would have been in 1954?
They get national parks, which is wonderful, but they pay a good fee to enter them.
The middle class gets schools and police protection, but they pay lots of local taxes for these. The feds do attempt to control our schools and other agencies by using their money, but many actually worked better before the federal intervention.
So, if you are middle class, what do you get?
You do get safe food, and medicine that is obscenely overpriced, but generally safe.
You get lots of information about almost everything; sunspots, NASA, tidal data, etc. However, other than weather data, most of this information is of little interest to the average middle class family, and they probably would not freely spend their own money for it.
The middle class family could believe giving to the federal government was a good idea because of transfers of resources to those in need, but even that remains problematic. It is difficult to find the actual numbers, but it appears that the administrative cost of the feds is somewhere between 35% to 40%. That means that more than a third of a dollar given to the feds for the poor will be paid back to the government to cover its own costs. An average federal worker makes 1.7 times more than the average American worker.
Some private charities have almost no overhead and help people directly, without thousands of pages of red tape.
The truth is, the government needs the middle class more than the middle class needs the government.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.