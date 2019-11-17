‘Goliath” — Amazon’s Billy Bob Thornton legal thriller — depicted an arid community in California’s San Joaquin Valley where a cabal of farmers deprive citizens of water, diverted to quench almonds, the region’s economic livelihood.
Life is imitating art with a Donald Trump angle: Businesses are winning; consumers and the environment losing.
Among Trump’s biggest California donors are farmers who grow almonds, tomatoes, pistachios and Pima cotton in the huge Westlands Water District.
Predating Trump, a 2016 law could give Westlands massive quantities of cheap federal irrigation supplies permanently, twice as much water as Los Angeles annually gets, depending on shortages, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Westlands could get the water payout despite an outstanding $320 million water bill and a top layer of clay soil that caused toxic runoff, poisoning water fowl in a wildlife refuge.
Coincidentally, Westlands was formerly represented by David Bernhardt, Trump’s secretary of the interior.
Andrew Wheeler, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, is a former lobbyist for an electric utility and uranium producer. His firm got $2.7 million over eight years from a coal magnate.
Coincidentally, the EPA wants rules eased on how power plants store coal waste, allowing more mercury, arsenic and other heavy metals to be released into waterways. Raise a glass of polluted drinking water to that decision.
Aurelia Skipwith is Trump’s pick to head the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which oversees endangered species. She formerly worked at Monsanto.
Coincidentally, the Fish and Wildlife Service gifted Monsanto by rescinding a ban on farms within national wildlife refuges using bee-killing pesticides. Monsanto makes the world’s most popular weedkiller, which studies indicate has endangered bees.
Corinthian Colleges, a for-profit higher education chain, was investigated for systemic fraud before declaring bankruptcy in 2015. The federal government allowed 335,000 former students to erase their loans and get prompt refunds.
Trump’s Department of Education pursued their debts, garnishing tax refunds and wages, despite an order by a federal judge.
“At best it is gross negligence, at worst it’s an intentional flouting of my order,” Judge Sallie Kim told DOE lawyers, adding “I’m not sending anyone to jail yet but it’s good to know I have that ability.”
Coincidentally, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was heavily invested in a debt-collection company and the nation’s largest operator of for-profit charter schools.
Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s acting chief of staff, has another acting job chairing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which he’s transformed into the Payday Loan Industry Protection Agency.
Coincidentally, the industry donated $1 million to Trump’s campaign, held two conferences at Trump National Doral Miami, and had contributed $31,700 to Mulvaney’s 2016 congressional campaign.
The Trump administration, making America corrupt again.
