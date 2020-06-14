COLUMN: Losing jobs for cultural sins

Yet why must a person lose their job when they express the wrong opinion, or exhibit a feeling not sanctioned by the mob? This is especially true when their “crime” has nothing to do with a person’s job, or even reaffirms their organization’s claims to freedom of thought.

Don’t we have a right to express our feelings and thoughts about current events without losing our jobs?

Don’t excuse demanding resignations by using the word “hate” or “hateful.” Since the terms were politicized, they have lost their original meaning.

The mob (some of you will demand I no longer write here because I used that word) now demands a person lose their job if they express anything that could counter what they want or feel is important, even by second- or third-degree implication.

In the 1950s, a senator from Wisconsin named Joe McCarthy began a campaign to root out communists within the government. His methods and the consequences became known as McCarthyism. McCarthyism demanded the destruction of anyone accused of being a communist, or of even being associated with someone who may have been a communist. Evidence was secondary to the charge. No one dared stand up to the thug and his cohorts.