COLUMN: Losing jobs for cultural sins

James Bennet was the head of The New York Times editorial page. He resigned last week. Why did he lose his job?
He allowed a “controversial” opinion piece by a Republican senator to be published. That’s it.
The Times did not like what the senator had written. It never even bothered to assert what he wrote was untrue. His claims, according to the Times, were “overstated.”
An editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer lost his job because he allowed a headline that was absolutely true, but violated proper thought. The headline read: “Buildings Matter, Too.” (The same Inga Saffron column ran in the June 4 Courier under the headline “Black lives matter, but destruction cripples cities.”)
A professor at Weber State University resigned. His crime: He tweeted his feelings about the demonstrations. A group of students demanded he resign, saying the tweets were threatening. He evidently said nothing about facts, nor about things that had anything to do with his university, his classes, or anything he taught. As a private citizen, he expressed his anger against, rather than for, the demonstrations.
He made the mistake of doing it on a public medium.
To be proper, I am required at this point to state that I do not agree with what he wrote.
Yet why must a person lose their job when they express the wrong opinion, or exhibit a feeling not sanctioned by the mob? This is especially true when their “crime” has nothing to do with a person’s job, or even reaffirms their organization’s claims to freedom of thought.
Don’t we have a right to express our feelings and thoughts about current events without losing our jobs?
Don’t excuse demanding resignations by using the word “hate” or “hateful.” Since the terms were politicized, they have lost their original meaning.
The mob (some of you will demand I no longer write here because I used that word) now demands a person lose their job if they express anything that could counter what they want or feel is important, even by second- or third-degree implication.
In the 1950s, a senator from Wisconsin named Joe McCarthy began a campaign to root out communists within the government. His methods and the consequences became known as McCarthyism. McCarthyism demanded the destruction of anyone accused of being a communist, or of even being associated with someone who may have been a communist. Evidence was secondary to the charge. No one dared stand up to the thug and his cohorts.
Liberals have ranted against this historical event for more than half a century. It was defined as a type of totalitarianism. Where are they now?
During Mao’s cultural revolution Chinese students would drag teachers into the street and berate them for having incorrect ideas, and even of being the wrong type of person. Some teachers were killed for the crime of wearing glasses. Evidently, having glasses allowed one to read, and reading anything not sanctioned by the revolution was worthy of death.
These are examples of totalitarianism and the glorification of ignorance taken to absurd ends, and they are beginning to feel uncomfortably familiar.
Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
