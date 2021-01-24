COLUMN: Looking to the wrong places

People who have given it some thought have concluded the fracture seen in American life is not racism, but classism. It is social class separating the nation into groups that are increasingly unable to understand each other.
If you are interested, let me recommend three books.
One of the most concise analyses of what is happening to social class in America is explained in Charles Murray’s “Coming Apart.” Claims that Murray is some type of racist are absurd. Not reading him because certain people have disagreed with him is simply ignorant. This book clearly documents what is happening and why it is happening.
Another book that explores class differences is J. D. Vance’s “Hillbilly Elegy.” Vance writes what it is like to be a member of the white underclass, and by exploring his own life explains more about how class structure works in the nation than dozens of learned research projects could have done. He went on to obtain a law degree from Yale. His understated reaction to his experience there tells us more about what has been called “privilege” than anything I have read.
I would also recommend anything written by Thomas Sowell, but his book “Wealth, Poverty and Politics” uses myriad of examples, weaved together with his usual dead-on logic, to demonstrate what is going on and its universal and inevitable consequences if not stopped.
Racism exists, but it is not the problem it has been made out to be. A good magician needs a distraction to create an illusion. Demagogues need the same.
It is not necessary to create a conspiracy theory to explain our nation’s current state, but it does require boatloads of people willing to embrace ignorance for the sake of their ideology. It requires people who should know better to allow ideology to override everything else, including obvious and demonstrable truth. This has been creeping up on us for some time. Several decades ago, some scientific journals in the social sciences began refusing to accept and publish research (no matter how important) if the study contained any “sexist” language. That is to say, if you use the wrong pronoun your findings, no matter how important, will never see the light of day.
Irrespective of what is said about “following science,” the true god is ideology, which in practice is a preference for ignorance over heresy.
Those who espouse political ideology over reality aren’t content with pronouns. They would control how much money you are allowed to earn, where you can live, what you can drive, what you can say in public, and what is moral and what is not. They will tell you this is not tyranny because times are dangerous. The world is warming. Racism is rampant. Viruses rage.
As Douglas Murray wrote in his 2019 book “The Madness of Crowds,” “There is something demeaning and ultimately soul-destroying about being expected to go along with claims you do not believe to be true and cannot hold to be true.”
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.