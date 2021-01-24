COLUMN: Looking to the wrong places

Racism exists, but it is not the problem it has been made out to be. A good magician needs a distraction to create an illusion. Demagogues need the same.

It is not necessary to create a conspiracy theory to explain our nation’s current state, but it does require boatloads of people willing to embrace ignorance for the sake of their ideology. It requires people who should know better to allow ideology to override everything else, including obvious and demonstrable truth. This has been creeping up on us for some time. Several decades ago, some scientific journals in the social sciences began refusing to accept and publish research (no matter how important) if the study contained any “sexist” language. That is to say, if you use the wrong pronoun your findings, no matter how important, will never see the light of day.

Irrespective of what is said about “following science,” the true god is ideology, which in practice is a preference for ignorance over heresy.

Those who espouse political ideology over reality aren’t content with pronouns. They would control how much money you are allowed to earn, where you can live, what you can drive, what you can say in public, and what is moral and what is not. They will tell you this is not tyranny because times are dangerous. The world is warming. Racism is rampant. Viruses rage.

As Douglas Murray wrote in his 2019 book “The Madness of Crowds,” “There is something demeaning and ultimately soul-destroying about being expected to go along with claims you do not believe to be true and cannot hold to be true.”

Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.

