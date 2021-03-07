COLUMN: Local growers, rural grocers should be allies

In a mid-February presentation to the Sustainable Farming Association, a Minneapolis-based group that supports local food growers, Kathryn Draeger, one of the co-authors of the 2020 grocery study, explained that all those numbers add up to solid opportunities for store owners and local farmers to work together to sell more fresh, sustainably grown food in their communities.

The fast-growing COVID-19 pandemic last spring, noted Draeger, hammered home that need as national or regional meatpackers, milk processors, and food manufacturers couldn’t pivot from suddenly closed institutional customers to thousands more at-home individual customers.

Into the breach, she explained, stepped local grocers who saw sales soar 50 percent last spring and still see pandemic-powered sales about 10 percent greater than year-earlier levels.

It suggests, Draeger noted in her SFA address, that government — such “as the Department of Defense or Homeland Security” — could better promote community “resilience” by underwriting more efforts to boost local food production and local food sales.