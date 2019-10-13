All one has to do is look at national demographics to understand why many Democrats want to do away with the Electoral College. It has little to do with a love of democracy and a lot to do with who gets to select the next president.
Without the Electoral College, a president would not be elected by the states that constitute the union but by an interesting demographic: population density.
People who live in densely populated areas tend to vote for more liberal candidates, while people who live in less densely populated areas generally vote for conservative candidates. Without the protection of the Constitution, the federal government would become a political arm of the largest cities in the nation. Cities that don’t exactly serve as positive role models would control the federal government.
There are other issues that have been well hidden by our isolated and biased media.
If people are free to identify their political leanings as conservative, moderate, or liberal, it becomes obvious that we do not live in a liberal-oriented nation.
One would think conservatives were such a rare breed reporters have to hire a guide to hunt them down like some endangered species. Actually, the rare breed is liberals. We find that surprising because liberalism is presented to us in a constant, never-ending bombardment.
However, the Gallup’s tracking polls show there are more conservatives than liberals in America, even when the large cities are included.
In 43 states, conservatives outnumber liberals. In 32 of these, the lead is more than double digits. Only seven states have more liberals than conservatives, and then by relatively small margins.
What about the moderates who are said to be so important? In half the states, there are more conservatives than moderates.
This also explains why the smaller conservative media outpaces its liberal competition. Rush Limbaugh can be listened to daily almost anywhere in the country. There is no equivalent liberal host. Sean Hannity gets more viewers than Rachel Maddow, and Fox leads the other cable networks. Conservative oriented news compilers are read by numbers that others can only dream about. The Drudge Report gets, on average, more than 26 million hits per day. The controlling liberal newspapers and visual media have an influence that far exceeds their dwindling customers.
So, why are so many liberals being elected on a regular basis? First of all, are they? Or do we just see more news about liberal politicians? Moderate liberals are there, but we seldom hear much about them.
Second, liberals are easier to organize than conservatives. Trying to get conservative in line is like trying to herd cats. Liberals will show up to protest crabgrass. Get a megaphone and a guitar and a hundred libs will show up at the park to protest the poisoning of rats, all of which will be sympathetically discussed in detail on the nightly news.
Conservatives, being conservative, just want to live their lives without having to make everything political.
