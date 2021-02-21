COLUMN: Letting go now that you’re gone

That means Peterson had an increasingly tough time finding enough rural Dems to fill his party’s share of the 47-member Ag Committee. Now, however, with 53 total members, there are, in fact, too many Dem seats for Chairman Scott to fill and at least two majority Ag seats remain empty.

Scott’s committee expansion, explains Peterson, creates two other problems. First, it gives bona fide rural Republicans more credibility to challenge the now more-urban, majority Democrats on farm programs. “‘This is bad,’” he told the News Tribune, “‘I was able to hold things together, keep things bipartisan. But I’m worried about what’s going to happen.’”

Bipartisan, Peterson’s progressive critics might say, in that he was able to deflect every attempt by fellow Dems to limit farm program payments to, ironically, the utter delight of his Republican committee foes.

But it was less about committee politics and more about political philosophy, he now says. “‘You’re picking winners and losers for no good policy reason, other than size.’”

Exactly, Peterson critics often replied; government shouldn’t shower big benefits on Big Ag that it then uses to become even bigger.