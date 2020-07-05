COLUMN: Let's give recognition to Blacks helping nation's founding

Jefferson was the only slaveholder on the committee. Like George Washington, he inherited slaves from his wife’s family and was conflicted about it.

He correctly feared the British army would promise slaves freedom to join their ranks — 20,000 did, including James Armistead.

Armistead, though, was a double agent, spying on traitor Benedict Arnold and, critically at the concluding Battle of Yorktown in 1781, Lord Cornwallis. Once freed, he took the surname Lafayette, honoring his commander.

David McCullough wrote in “1776,” the Continental Army became “an army of everyone, men of every shape and size and makeup, different colors, different nationalities.”

Massachusetts and Rhode Island regiments — integrated and segregated — included “Negroes and Indians.” Crispus Attucks was the first American killed at the Boston Massacre. Blacks fought with Minutemen at Lexington and Concord in April 1775.

Gen. John Brewer of Massachusetts wrote about his Black troops, “Many of them have proved themselves brave.”