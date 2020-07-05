COLUMN: Let's give recognition to Blacks helping nation's founding

On Independence Day weekend, we celebrate history’s most enduring sentence about the rights of individuals — at the time primarily white men with 50 acres or more of property.
Thomas Jefferson wrote in the “original rough draft” of the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be sacred & undeniable; that all men are created equal & independent, that from that equal creation they derive rights inherent & inalienable, among which are the preservation of life, & liberty, & the pursuit of happiness.”
“Hey, a bit wordy, TJ,” said his Committee of Five colleagues — John Adams (Massachusetts), Benjamin Franklin (Pennsylvania), Robert Livingston (New York) and Roger Sherman (Connecticut).
Jefferson whined about his editors’ “mangled” but more concise prose: “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
It’s largely cribbed — as is the Constitution — from Europe’s Enlightenment “elitists” who debunked divine rights of monarchs. (“Fake news!” kings retorted.)
The Founders studied John Locke, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, David Hume, Adam Smith, René Descartes, Isaac Newton, Voltaire and Montesquieu, whose “Spirit of Laws” proposed three co-equal branches of government — executive, legislative and judiciary.
Jefferson was the only slaveholder on the committee. Like George Washington, he inherited slaves from his wife’s family and was conflicted about it.
He correctly feared the British army would promise slaves freedom to join their ranks — 20,000 did, including James Armistead.
Armistead, though, was a double agent, spying on traitor Benedict Arnold and, critically at the concluding Battle of Yorktown in 1781, Lord Cornwallis. Once freed, he took the surname Lafayette, honoring his commander.
David McCullough wrote in “1776,” the Continental Army became “an army of everyone, men of every shape and size and makeup, different colors, different nationalities.”
Massachusetts and Rhode Island regiments — integrated and segregated — included “Negroes and Indians.” Crispus Attucks was the first American killed at the Boston Massacre. Blacks fought with Minutemen at Lexington and Concord in April 1775.
Gen. John Brewer of Massachusetts wrote about his Black troops, “Many of them have proved themselves brave.”
Washington initially rejected African-Americans. Yet prior to the Battle of Boston, he was inspired by correspondence with Phillis Wheatley, 22, an African-American whom he admired for her “great poetical Talents” and invited to his headquarters.
He authorized Black troops in late 1776, following the disastrous Battle of New York and desertions. Even Southerners activated Blacks as captains on vessels carrying ammunition. According to one account, Blacks were one-quarter of patriot troops at Yorktown.
As Confederate statues honoring men intent on destroying the nation are toppled, recognition is long overdue for Blacks prominent in its founding, including Attucks, Armistead, Wheatley, Cato Howe, Seymour Burr, Peter Salem, Salem Poor, Barzillai Lew and Blaney Gusha.
Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.
