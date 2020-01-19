COLUMN: Lessons of British election

Some musings about lessons learned — or not — from the British.
The U.S. spends 18% of its gross domestic product on health care — nearly twice the average of other industrialized nations. How did we get into this mess?
After President Franklin Roosevelt imposed a wage freeze in 1943 during World War II, companies offered health care benefits to attract workers. Unions pursued it in negotiations.
Following Roosevelt’s death in 1945, President Harry Truman proposed universal health care. The American Medical Association essentially called him a communist and backed private insurance.
Britain introduced its government-run, single-payer National Health Service in 1948 to replace an array of volunteer hospitals that arose during World War II.
Fast forward to 2015: the U.S. spent $9,451 per capita on health care (two-thirds through Medicare and Medicaid). Britain spent $4,003.
Today, 87% of Democrats, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, would go where Harry Truman couldn’t with “Medicare for All.” While laudable, it’s a potential albatross depending on construction.
As prescribed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, it far exceeds what Medicare and other industrialized countries with universal health care provide.
It precludes private coverage, although most countries with universal health care offer it as an option or supplement. Two-thirds of Canadians buy private insurance for vision and dental care, prescription drugs and home health services.
Sanders’ home state of Vermont abandoned a lesser single-payer plan in 2014 rather than increase payroll taxes 11.5% and income taxes by 9%.
Democrats took a drubbing in the 2010 midterms after Republicans attacked the Affordable Care Act’s mandate to participate or face a tax penalty.
In 2018, the Republicans took it on the chin after trying to gut popular ACA provisions such as coverage for pre-existing conditions.
I suspect voters would back a single-payer plan, but with a private option, which the British offer.
Then there is the recent British election.
The Labour Party — led by charismatically challenged socialist Jeremy Corbyn — promised free college tuition up to six years, free broadband and a four-day workweek.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party framed it as a referendum on Brexit.
The Tories won 365 of 650 seats, proving promises won’t trump base instincts scapegoating immigrants for economic problems and a longing for a past national identity.
Which is why Donald Trump paints Democrats as the party of open borders. The debates, with pandering to Spanish-speaking voters, didn’t do much to counter that perception.
Democrats need to provide economic plans that go beyond support for unions, a higher minimum wage and green initiatives.
In 2016, according to the Wesleyan Media Project, Hillary Clinton focused 90% of her attack ads on Trump personally, not economic ideas. Trump used 70% of his attack ads on policy differences. His “Two Americas” sought to contrast life under her immigration policies with his vision.
It may have proved decisive in the Rust Belt. It could again.
Photos: A girl, a guy and a dog on an epic bike adventure.
1Alaska Highway 0-35.jpg
2Alaska Highway 1-7.jpg
3Alaska Highway 1-11.jpg
4Alaska Highway 1-14.jpg
5Alaska Highway 1-29.jpg
6Alaska Highway 3-22.jpg
7Alaska Highway 4-14.jpg
8Richardson 1-2.jpg
9Richardson Highway 1-21.jpg
10Richardson Highway 1-29.jpg
11Dalton 2-15.jpg
12Dalton 3.jpg
13Dalton 3-8.jpg
14Dalton 3-39.jpg
15Dalton 4-18.jpg
16Dalton 4-29.jpg
17Dalton 5-28.jpg
18Deadhorse 1-4.jpg
19IMG_20190721_184508.jpg
20IMG_20190729_135354.jpg
21Haines Highway 1-3.jpg
22Haines Highway 1-9.jpg
23Haines Highway 1-13.jpg
24Haines Highway 1-33.jpg
25Haines Highway 1-39.jpg
26Haines Highway 1-42.jpg
27Haines Highway 1-46.jpg
28Haines Highway 1-57.jpg
29Haines Highway 1-78.jpg
30Haines Highway 1-85.jpg
31IMG_20190908_122956.jpg
32IMG_20190909_125805.jpg
33South Klondike 1-10.jpg
34South Klondike 1-12.jpg
35South Klondike 1-32.jpg
36South Klondike 1-79.jpg
37South Klondike 3-2.jpg
38South Klondike 3-13.jpg
39South Klondike 3-30.jpg
40IMG_20190927_164950.jpg
41IMG_20190927_210940.jpg
42Stewart-Cassiar 1-4.jpg
43Stewart-Cassiar 2-11.jpg
44Stewart-Cassiar 2-15.jpg
45Stewart-Cassiar 2-21.jpg
46Stewart-Cassiar 2-28.jpg
47Stewart-Cassiar 2-53.jpg
48Stewart-Cassiar 2-80.jpg
49Stewart-Cassiar 2-92.jpg
50Yellowhead Highway 1-9.jpg
51Yellowhead Highway 1-42.jpg
52Yellowhead Highway 1-49.jpg
53Yellowhead Highway 1-51.jpg
54Yellowhead Highway 2-9.jpg
55Yellowhead Highway 2-11.jpg
56Yellowhead Highway 2-12.jpg
57IMG_20191114_104745.jpg
58Washington State 1-3.jpg
59Washington State 1-26.jpg
60Washington State 1-43.jpg
61Washington State 2.jpg
62Washington State 2-10.jpg
63Washington State 3-6.jpg
64Washington State 4-15.jpg
65Washington State 4-22.jpg
66Washington State-18.jpg
67Oregon 1-11.jpg
68Oregon 1-20.jpg
69Oregon 1-26.jpg
70Oregon 1-31.jpg
71Oregon 1-47.jpg
72Oregon 1-49.jpg
73Oregon 2-19.jpg
74Oregon 2-21.jpg
75Oregon 4-42.jpg
76Oregon 4-74.jpg
77California 1-17.jpg
78California 1-20.jpg
79California 1-25.jpg
80California 1-26.jpg
81California 1-37.jpg
82California 2-31.jpg
83California 3-13.jpg
84California 3-22.jpg
85California 3-26.jpg
86California 3-27.jpg
87California 3-30.jpg
88California 3-33.jpg
89California 3-40.jpg
90California 3-46.jpg
91California 4-4.jpg
92California 4-7.jpg
93California 4-12.jpg
94California 4-14.jpg
95California 4-16.jpg
96California 4-18.jpg
Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.