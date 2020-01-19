COLUMN: Lessons of British election
COLUMN: Lessons of British election

Some musings about lessons learned — or not — from the British.

The U.S. spends 18% of its gross domestic product on health care — nearly twice the average of other industrialized nations. How did we get into this mess?

After President Franklin Roosevelt imposed a wage freeze in 1943 during World War II, companies offered health care benefits to attract workers. Unions pursued it in negotiations.

Following Roosevelt’s death in 1945, President Harry Truman proposed universal health care. The American Medical Association essentially called him a communist and backed private insurance.

Britain introduced its government-run, single-payer National Health Service in 1948 to replace an array of volunteer hospitals that arose during World War II.

Fast forward to 2015: the U.S. spent $9,451 per capita on health care (two-thirds through Medicare and Medicaid). Britain spent $4,003.

Today, 87% of Democrats, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, would go where Harry Truman couldn’t with “Medicare for All.” While laudable, it’s a potential albatross depending on construction.

As prescribed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, it far exceeds what Medicare and other industrialized countries with universal health care provide.

It precludes private coverage, although most countries with universal health care offer it as an option or supplement. Two-thirds of Canadians buy private insurance for vision and dental care, prescription drugs and home health services.

Sanders’ home state of Vermont abandoned a lesser single-payer plan in 2014 rather than increase payroll taxes 11.5% and income taxes by 9%.

Democrats took a drubbing in the 2010 midterms after Republicans attacked the Affordable Care Act’s mandate to participate or face a tax penalty.

In 2018, the Republicans took it on the chin after trying to gut popular ACA provisions such as coverage for pre-existing conditions.

I suspect voters would back a single-payer plan, but with a private option, which the British offer.

Then there is the recent British election.

The Labour Party — led by charismatically challenged socialist Jeremy Corbyn — promised free college tuition up to six years, free broadband and a four-day workweek.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party framed it as a referendum on Brexit.

The Tories won 365 of 650 seats, proving promises won’t trump base instincts scapegoating immigrants for economic problems and a longing for a past national identity.

Which is why Donald Trump paints Democrats as the party of open borders. The debates, with pandering to Spanish-speaking voters, didn’t do much to counter that perception.

Democrats need to provide economic plans that go beyond support for unions, a higher minimum wage and green initiatives.

In 2016, according to the Wesleyan Media Project, Hillary Clinton focused 90% of her attack ads on Trump personally, not economic ideas. Trump used 70% of his attack ads on policy differences. His “Two Americas” sought to contrast life under her immigration policies with his vision.

It may have proved decisive in the Rust Belt. It could again.

saul shapiro mug

Shapiro

Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.

