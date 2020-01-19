COLUMN: Lessons of British election

Some musings about lessons learned — or not — from the British.

The U.S. spends 18% of its gross domestic product on health care — nearly twice the average of other industrialized nations. How did we get into this mess?

After President Franklin Roosevelt imposed a wage freeze in 1943 during World War II, companies offered health care benefits to attract workers. Unions pursued it in negotiations.

Following Roosevelt’s death in 1945, President Harry Truman proposed universal health care. The American Medical Association essentially called him a communist and backed private insurance.

Britain introduced its government-run, single-payer National Health Service in 1948 to replace an array of volunteer hospitals that arose during World War II.

Fast forward to 2015: the U.S. spent $9,451 per capita on health care (two-thirds through Medicare and Medicaid). Britain spent $4,003.

Today, 87% of Democrats, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, would go where Harry Truman couldn’t with “Medicare for All.” While laudable, it’s a potential albatross depending on construction.