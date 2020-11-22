COLUMN: Learning to co-exist peacefully

Radical? Hates police? That is exactly how sane policy creates improvement in every aspect that supports police and the communities they serve. But if rationality and respect are branded as radical and hateful, how do we create a new paradigm for peaceful co-existence?

We can’t. Not if we continue to loosen the reins of rhetoric rather than embrace the demands of reason. Not if we continue our lazy attachments to untenable political absolutisms. Tribalism is an overused explanation for the allegiances that reject any opposition, but tribalism is rooted in our DNA to protect ourselves with associations. It isn’t going away. What we can do, however, is recognize our own anger and the condemnations we express and take it upon ourselves to do some homework.

This does open Pandora’s Box of ethics. Certain “absolutisms” are absolute. There is no middle ground between fascism and democracy, between racism and humanity, or sexism and equality. “There are good people on both sides” is a fallacy of cooperation. There may be neo-Nazis who are good at racquetball, but there are no neo-Nazis committed to human rights.

This is where the hard work begins. We must find ways to approach each other with new perspectives. As Martin Luther King Jr. once said: “Forgiveness does not mean ignoring what has been done or putting a false label on an evil act. It means, rather, that the evil act no longer remains as a barrier to the relationship. Forgiveness is a catalyst creating the atmosphere necessary for a fresh start and a new beginning.”

