COLUMN: Learning from past pandemics

In the current pandemic, there has been little discussion of the 1918 Spanish flu, even though the current outbreak is remarkably similar.

We are living through something that is actually quite familiar, but instead of learning from the past we tend to ignore it. History, for example, teaches us that pandemics generally last about two years.

Being older and the youngest son of a youngest son, my bloodline extends very rapidly into the past. My mother wrote the following about her experience with the Spanish flu:

“It was during this time that the dreaded flu epidemic was raging, and so many people died. Schools closed down, we did our lessons at home and sent them to school. People wore gauze masks over their mouths and noses when they went outdoors. Mother would wash and boil these masks every night. Our family escaped it the first year. The next year we all had it except my Dad.”

Sounds familiar.