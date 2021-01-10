COLUMN: Learning from past pandemics

In the current pandemic, there has been little discussion of the 1918 Spanish flu, even though the current outbreak is remarkably similar.
We are living through something that is actually quite familiar, but instead of learning from the past we tend to ignore it. History, for example, teaches us that pandemics generally last about two years.
Being older and the youngest son of a youngest son, my bloodline extends very rapidly into the past. My mother wrote the following about her experience with the Spanish flu:
“It was during this time that the dreaded flu epidemic was raging, and so many people died. Schools closed down, we did our lessons at home and sent them to school. People wore gauze masks over their mouths and noses when they went outdoors. Mother would wash and boil these masks every night. Our family escaped it the first year. The next year we all had it except my Dad.”
Sounds familiar.
The epidemic lasted from February 1918 to April 1920. It came in four waves, the initial outbreak, again in August, another in January, and finally in the spring of 1920. It is estimated that 50 million died, 675,000 in America. The population in the U.S. was less than a third of what it is now. Adjusted for the current population, this would be equivalent to 2.2 million American deaths. It has been estimated that one-third of the world’s population became infected and somewhere between 20 million to 50 million died.
At that time there was a world war going on with massed congregations of young men who were especially vulnerable to the virus, and there was little understanding of viral infections or the medications to fight them.
Where I grew up there was a small cemetery on the edge of town. An isolated section consisted of disintegrating wooden crosses with no names. It was a mystery and a little spooky.
A researcher looking into this wrote, “Victims of the influenza epidemic of 1918, the graves of ten soldiers buried here represent a mystery to this day as to their identity.” During World War I, trains containing troops ran regularly through the town. Soldiers who became ill were unloaded where there was medical help. The railroad kept a single doctor in the town. “Ill passengers were treated in a makeshift hospital at the town’s hotel.” And if they died, they were evidently taken out and promptly buried in an unknown grave.
Other things remained unchanged.
There was a mask rebellion in San Francisco. An ordinance was passed requiring people to wear masks during the pandemic. The “Anti-Mask League of San Francisco” rose up and the ordinance was repealed, only to reappear several months later. A study in 1919 concluded that the mask mandates did nothing to arrest the spread of the virus. Evidently, there was actually a decline in deaths in San Francisco. A recent study disagreed and postulated the masks were not worn inside, and that most masks were not constructed appropriately.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.