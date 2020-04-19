COLUMN: Laughter no longer the best medicine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One reason — there were others — for my departure from farm magazine writing was laughter. Let me explain.

In the early-1980s, the world, like now, was headed to hell in a hurry and agriculture was leading the parade. U.S. interest rates were a crushing 14 percent, farmland prices were on their way to plunging 40 percent in just five years, and grain prices were poised to fall off a cliff.

In the middle of this calamity, I suggested to Successful Farming’s managing editor, a devoted pipe smoker, that I write a story on the aching need for “a national coordinated food policy.”

My words hit his brain just as a drag of tobacco smoke hit his lungs and his laughter and coughing were so convulsive that all he could do was wave me out of his office. He then laughed every time he saw me the following week.

The joke, as it turns out, was on us.

In 1985, federal policymakers, led by Big Ag, responded to the crisis as they always had: They spent billions to remodel and repaint old policies instead of daring to create new ones.