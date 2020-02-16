COLUMN: Language traps foes of Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marxists were interested in class. They theoretically did not care about race. There was class warfare, not race warfare. Much like the Democrat presidential hopefuls, they were the saviors of the working class, liberating them from the owner class.

The obsession with race also ignores the important role of culture. Race compared to culture is like a pick-up basketball game in an alley compared to the NBA. Labeling the differences in culture as racism is so ignorant one has to assume it is being purposely done.

Donald Trump, as an example, is not a racist. He is a culturalist. That is the one of the reasons he is hated (original meaning) by the media, the establishment and the so-called deep state. He doesn’t look right, he doesn’t talk correctly, he acts in a “boorish” fashion, and he advocates political policy the “correct” people thought they had put away and buried.

His base does not follow him because of race or social class. They follow him based on culture. As long as his political enemies see everything through the lens of race and class-based bigotry, they will not understand him or the reasons they lost the last election.

The race-baiters and the Marxists have the same problem with Trump.