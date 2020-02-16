COLUMN: Language traps foes of Trump

As a society, we have allowed a small group of people to redefine our language.
Much like teenagers, who must change the meaning of words regularly to show who is cool and who is not, or fashion mavens who change styles fast enough to keep themselves “in” while keeping everyone else “out,” a relatively small group of people have done the same with our social and political speech.
“Hate” was once a strong negative emotion. Now it is an adjective modifying any behavior a group of sanctimonious authoritarians want to control, such as in “hate speech,” “hate crimes,” and “hate groups.” The word can occasionally stand alone, as in the sentence, “He was a hater.” “She is a hater,” however, cannot be used because in the modern parlance it makes no sense. The term “hate” applies only to persons and groups the language owners dislike.
The word “racism” has undergone a similar metamorphis. The term, as currently used, is meaningless to describe anything or anyone. It is like profanity. It is used to shock and to express someone’s deep displeasure at anything, any group, or any person the user wishes to demonize.
All of this is unfortunate. The current use of the terms not only bastardize the language, it also makes it difficult to think reasonably about how agitators have categorized relevant events.
Marxists were interested in class. They theoretically did not care about race. There was class warfare, not race warfare. Much like the Democrat presidential hopefuls, they were the saviors of the working class, liberating them from the owner class.
The obsession with race also ignores the important role of culture. Race compared to culture is like a pick-up basketball game in an alley compared to the NBA. Labeling the differences in culture as racism is so ignorant one has to assume it is being purposely done.
Donald Trump, as an example, is not a racist. He is a culturalist. That is the one of the reasons he is hated (original meaning) by the media, the establishment and the so-called deep state. He doesn’t look right, he doesn’t talk correctly, he acts in a “boorish” fashion, and he advocates political policy the “correct” people thought they had put away and buried.
His base does not follow him because of race or social class. They follow him based on culture. As long as his political enemies see everything through the lens of race and class-based bigotry, they will not understand him or the reasons they lost the last election.
The race-baiters and the Marxists have the same problem with Trump.
They have been seduced by their own ideological manipulation of the language. He to them has to be either a racist and/or an evil capitalist. He could be a Hitler, or a cartoon dictator out of a banana republic, but he can never be a Stalin or a Mao.
The progressives’ manipulation of the language to control thought has been successful, and it has now come back to haunt its creators.
Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.