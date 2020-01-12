COLUMN: Language skills pose challenges

Could it be both?

Our language disadvantage was illustrated on the project we were in Italy to produce. While we three Americans spoke, everyone understood what we were saying, but when the Italians spoke, we had no idea what they were sharing. In a strictly business sense they had a clear upper hand.

The Italians (gracious, by the way) laughed amongst themselves, leaving us wondering at times if we were being laughed at.

That insecurity was exacerbated when a Chinese businessman joined the group. The partner from China and the Italians spoke enough Italian or Chinese to communicate, but we Americans, the professionals putting this project together, were lost in translation.

An even earlier experience came to mind that perhaps better illustrates the value of understanding diverse languages. When I lived in Los Angeles we had a once-a-week housekeeper from Mexico who occasionally took care of our son, Chris, who was 3 at the time. One afternoon we were in McDonalds and a boy was complaining to his mother in Spanish. I had no idea what they were saying, but Chris turned and said: “The little boy is angry because his mommy won’t let him have a Happy Meal.”