COLUMN: Language skills pose challenges

Not long ago I was at the Minneapolis airport with a business associate and we were looking for our terminal. We stood at a large sign with directions in Chinese, Serbian, Spanish, French, Arabic and finally, English.
My friend turned to me. “Doesn’t it make you mad that we’re in the United States and we can’t find directions in English?”
Knowing I was being a contrarian, I gleefully responded: “I love it. I think it’s great to show that respect.”
I added: “What did that take us? All of three seconds to find English? Are we that impatient?”
Respect for language had been on my mind. A year earlier when I was on a business trip to Italy with two other Americans, we stopped into a café and somehow it was immediately clear to the Italians we were American. A young hostess approached us.
“Sorry ... my English is no good.”
My colleague replied: “Don’t be sorry, we’re in your country.”
She surprised us by saying: “No. English is … universal. I should know more.”
That hit me like a ton of terracotta tiles. Is it because the American dollar is still the world’s standard for trade that English is so important? Or could it be more germane to fevered nationalism and the world has simply accepted a lack of worldliness from Americans?
Could it be both?
Our language disadvantage was illustrated on the project we were in Italy to produce. While we three Americans spoke, everyone understood what we were saying, but when the Italians spoke, we had no idea what they were sharing. In a strictly business sense they had a clear upper hand.
The Italians (gracious, by the way) laughed amongst themselves, leaving us wondering at times if we were being laughed at.
That insecurity was exacerbated when a Chinese businessman joined the group. The partner from China and the Italians spoke enough Italian or Chinese to communicate, but we Americans, the professionals putting this project together, were lost in translation.
An even earlier experience came to mind that perhaps better illustrates the value of understanding diverse languages. When I lived in Los Angeles we had a once-a-week housekeeper from Mexico who occasionally took care of our son, Chris, who was 3 at the time. One afternoon we were in McDonalds and a boy was complaining to his mother in Spanish. I had no idea what they were saying, but Chris turned and said: “The little boy is angry because his mommy won’t let him have a Happy Meal.”
Chris had picked up enough Spanish from just overhearing our housekeeper to understand what was going on. I was stunned by my son’s effortless lingual dexterity.
Americans are disadvantaged if we don’t make that effort. We must value the diversity for which we claim to stand, and we should emphasize the need for young Americans to become multi-lingual and culturally respectful in a world that will move forward whether we know what they’re talking about or not.
Brexit, trade agreements, and tariffs, are on everyone’s tongue, but the tongues used to communicate will rule the day.
Gary Kroeger is a local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.