COLUMN: Killing Political Dissent

In December 2019, Saudi courts sentenced five officials to death and three to 24 years prison. Khashoggi’s children in Saudi Arabia pardoned the five officials in May, which means they will be set free. Another eight persons were sentenced to prison in September. His four children were all educated in the U.S., and two are U.S. citizens; they have not been permitted to leave Saudi Arabia since their father’s assassination. Each of them has been gifted a home worth over $1 million plus $267,000 in cash and monthly payments of up to $15,000 for life. In the Arab world, this is usually called “blood money.” We might call it a “settlement out of court.”

On Tuesday, Khashoggi’s fiancee and a Washington-based organization accused the Saudi crown prince of ordering the killing in a lawsuit filed in a U.S. court.

Prince Mohammed and more than 20 other Saudis are named in the complaint, filed in District of Columbia federal court. The suit was brought on behalf of Khashoggi’s Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, and Democracy for the Arab World Now, an advocacy organization founded by Khashoggi before his death.

Cengiz and DAWN are suing under the Torture Victim Protection Act and the Alien Tort Statute, which give the U.S. court system jurisdiction over lawsuits alleging certain types of offenses in other countries.

Jamal Khashoggi was suffocated and then dismembered by a team of Saudi government employees sent at the instruction of Mohamed bin Salaam in a private jet. Our government-to-government relations with Saudi Arabia have changed very little since this murder. Opponents of Russian President Putin have been murdered, violently attacked and imprisoned, without official U.S. presidential criticism or objection. There will be consequences of our presidential acquiescence in these violations of human rights.

David Fredrick of Waverly is a retired diplomat and college employee.

