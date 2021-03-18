Column: It's nice to hear Democrats brag again

Biden was basically right when he said, “Where I come from in Scranton and Claymont, the people don’t live off of the stock market.”

It’s true that the wealthiest 10% of American families own 84% of Wall Street portfolios’ value. The bottom 50% — that’s half of American families — possess none or almost no equities. Last year, gains in the S&P 500 added an estimated $4 trillion to American portfolios, but $3.4 trillion of it went to the top 10%.

Many Americans don’t understand that reality, as Trump knew well. Those in the middle who own a few shares, perhaps in their retirement accounts, do feel tied to movements in stock prices. Never mind that in 2019, the median portfolio size for households in this group was only $13,000.

Noninvestors, meanwhile, often associate a booming stock market with a good economy, even if they themselves are hurting.

It’s odd how Democrats shy away from taking credit for bubbling markets, when, in recent decades, stock returns have done better under their presidents than Republican ones, Trump included. The Dow posted an annualized return of almost 11.8% under Trump, according to MarketWatch. That was good but short of Obama’s 12.1%. And it was nowhere near Bill Clinton’s 15.9%.