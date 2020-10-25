COLUMN: It's Iowa, Iowa, Iowa in 2020

In 1971, John Culver, then a United States congressman from Cedar Rapids, was contemplating a race against the popular sitting U.S. Sen. Jack Miller. Culver traveled the state, felt that the support for his run among Democratic Party members was ambivalent and declined the undertaking.
This left the party without a candidate near the top of the ticket, and when no other credible challenger emerged Culver arranged for his chief aide, Dick Clark, to enter the contest. No respected political pundit gave Clark a better chance of winning than of finding a robin in Iowa in January. But Clark won.
To call attention to his candidacy, the would-be senator walked across the state. In the words of the flagship radio station WHO, “border to border and then some.” He started in western Iowa, and when he would halt his trip to attend other political activities Clark carefully marked on the highway the spot where he left. The effort captured the public’s attention, and to the surprise of Culver and the rest of the state he was soon known as Sen. Dick Clark.
Fast forward to 1978. Now an incumbent senator, Clark decided not to walk. For this and a variety other reasons, Clark lost to Roger Jepsen. Which brings us now to Sen. Joni Ernst. She skillfully used her farm background and her ability to castrate hogs to promise that when she got to Washington, she “would make ’em squeal” and won a totally unexpected triumph.
The problem for a candidate who presents a particularly distinctive message in their first run is: What do they do the second time around? In Senator Ernst’s case, she made herself vulnerable to the allegation that she had “gone Washington,” and she has not developed a totally effective counterargument to the charge.
Early in this race I felt she had a great launch. Parroting almost the same line of reasoning, her campaign reminded me of the early days of Gov. Kim Reynold’s attack on Fred Hubble. The governor accused him of closing, heartlessly, a store in Spencer, and succeeded in framing the race, as I wrote then, as contest between a good ol’ Iowa girl vs. a robber baron. Although the contest should have been over the decision to privatize Medicaid and availability of mental health care, Hubble never got over the early stumble, especially when he decided to respond to the attack by explaining that he was not just a cruel tycoon. He allowed his opponent to determine the issue of the race.
I similarly felt Theresa Greenfield’s portrayal of Ernst’s use of corporate donations would not work because in all the years I have watched campaigns, where a candidate got their money was never a persuasive message. But Greenfield was able to establish that link to the overall theme that Ernst had gone Washington.
Thus, with the election just nine days from today it is an extremely competitive race. But it will also reflect on more national trends, like whether the senator’s close ties to the Republican program of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Trump helps or hurts her re-election effort. For Greenfield, does the absence of the physical presence of former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign provide a plus or a minus? Most recently, Ernst has moved her message away from Trump, and that has allowed a slight improvement in her polling position.
But now the focus is on Iowa’s election night results. Does Trump provide a lift or a drag to Ernst, or does Greenfield prevail and help Biden? A win in both races for either party forecasts a long night for the loser, not only here but across the rest of the Midwest and western battleground states. A split decision means a close national election. In the 2000 election, the late Tim Russert — the NBC political wiz — kept saying as the night wore on between George W. Bush and Al Gore, “It is Florida, Florida, Florida” to determine the winner.
Do not be surprised if the talking heads on election night are saying in predicting winners and losers, “It is Iowa, Iowa, Iowa.”
As to who you should vote for, that is your decision, not mine.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.
