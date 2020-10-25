COLUMN: It's Iowa, Iowa, Iowa in 2020

The problem for a candidate who presents a particularly distinctive message in their first run is: What do they do the second time around? In Senator Ernst’s case, she made herself vulnerable to the allegation that she had “gone Washington,” and she has not developed a totally effective counterargument to the charge.

Early in this race I felt she had a great launch. Parroting almost the same line of reasoning, her campaign reminded me of the early days of Gov. Kim Reynold’s attack on Fred Hubble. The governor accused him of closing, heartlessly, a store in Spencer, and succeeded in framing the race, as I wrote then, as contest between a good ol’ Iowa girl vs. a robber baron. Although the contest should have been over the decision to privatize Medicaid and availability of mental health care, Hubble never got over the early stumble, especially when he decided to respond to the attack by explaining that he was not just a cruel tycoon. He allowed his opponent to determine the issue of the race.

I similarly felt Theresa Greenfield’s portrayal of Ernst’s use of corporate donations would not work because in all the years I have watched campaigns, where a candidate got their money was never a persuasive message. But Greenfield was able to establish that link to the overall theme that Ernst had gone Washington.