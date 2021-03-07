COLUMN: It's hard to argue with the numbers

Like most folks who find themselves hanging out at home a lot more these days, I’m catching up on all those streamed TV shows I hear others often talking about.
Right now, I’m in the midst of watching “Billions” on Amazon Prime Video, starring Damian Lewis as a billionaire hedge fund owner and Paul Giamatti as the U.S. attorney looking to put him behind bars.
Most of the ins and outs of short trading flies well over my head, but in watching it I became fascinated by how much that industry depends on data and numbers to drive it.
But when you really get down to it, numbers have really become central to everything we are and everything we do these days.
Remember the movie, “Moneyball?” Behind that film lurks a very real and still ongoing debate about judging the performance of a baseball player purely by the data his work produces.
How about the last time you went to the doctor? Sure, they gave you your height and weight in numbers — they’ve always done that — but did you also get your Body Mass Index number? Or for those of you who struggle with diabetes, what’s your A1C number?
New mothers get a growth percentile number for their newborns, which, if they’re at all like I was, will immediately make them worry what every other kid’s number is and if it’s better or worse than mine.
You need a number to get cash quickly from your bank account if you have an automated teller machine (ATM) card. You need another one if you want to unlock your cell phone. It’s numbers that tell you who won or lost every sporting event you’ve ever watched and it’s a number that likely determined what college you attended, if you applied.
It comes down to a number to tell you whether or not you can own a home, buy a car or get a loan.
And lately, we’ve all obsessed over the number of people we know and love who’ve been stricken by COVID-19.
As journalists, we pride ourselves on being an industry built on words. Content is king. But in this day and age where value is often judged by a number, what’s ours?
This is especially important now with local news under attack for its lack of credibility or its utility to a community. So I set about finding some numbers that show who we are at The Courier and our impact on the Cedar Valley.
The graphic with this story is the result. Some highlights:
- Our website, WCFCourier.com, has been viewed more times than the population of our entire state ... times two.
- Every resident of Waterloo would have to spend 2.37 hours reading The Courier to equal how much time our audience spends with us.
- We’ve sent out more daily newsletters than there are people in the state of Iowa. Our newsletters are very popular.
- You’ve watched pretty close to one video every day of the year on our website.
Here’s a final number for you to ponder: $26. That’s how much it costs to be a part of our online community for one year. Why not join the 6.35 million we reached in the last year and sign up for a digital subscription (https://wcfcourier.com/members/join/)?
It’s hard to make a case against those kind of numbers.
'Teacher | Student' share gallery space at Hearst Center
The 'Teacher | Student' exhibition at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls features 17 regional and nationally-known artists.
“The idea for the show has been percolating for a while. It was an interesting concept in a college town to take a look at the connection between student and teacher and see what the student learned or was influenced by in their own artwork,” said Heather Skeens, cultural programs supervisor.
It runs through March 28.
