COLUMN: It's hard to argue with the numbers

Like most folks who find themselves hanging out at home a lot more these days, I’m catching up on all those streamed TV shows I hear others often talking about.

Right now, I’m in the midst of watching “Billions” on Amazon Prime Video, starring Damian Lewis as a billionaire hedge fund owner and Paul Giamatti as the U.S. attorney looking to put him behind bars.

Most of the ins and outs of short trading flies well over my head, but in watching it I became fascinated by how much that industry depends on data and numbers to drive it.

But when you really get down to it, numbers have really become central to everything we are and everything we do these days.

Remember the movie, “Moneyball?” Behind that film lurks a very real and still ongoing debate about judging the performance of a baseball player purely by the data his work produces.

How about the last time you went to the doctor? Sure, they gave you your height and weight in numbers — they’ve always done that — but did you also get your Body Mass Index number? Or for those of you who struggle with diabetes, what’s your A1C number?