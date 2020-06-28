COLUMN: It’s time to change symbols

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let’s be very clear about something. The Confederate flag is not a symbol of the United States. It was one of the symbols of a rebellion against the United States. It stood for secession and for the continuation of human bondage.

End of story.

The argument is often made that the Confederate flag and the monuments to Confederate soldiers and generals are from our history and should be preserved. Yes, the Confederate rebellion to secede from the Union is part of the history of the United States, and that is where it should stay: as history, in museums, books, lectures, and classrooms. It is a history to remind us of the sinister reality of slavery.

Confederate flags on the back of trucks, in the garage, or at Southern courthouses, are a celebration of that revolt, and that has no place in our active future. They are symbols of oppression from the worst part of our history. They are not symbols of our rebellious nature, as many supporters of Confederate lore claim. They are, rather, symbols of profound ignorance.