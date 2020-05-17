COLUMN: It’s a bad time to turn friends into enemies

The reason, Kennedy added, is that “The targets were never realistic; they were just gaudy numbers meant to impress. The pandemic made the unrealistic the impossible.”

U.S. pork exports did ramp up. Through 2020’s first quarter, one in three pounds of U.S. pork was exported to China. At the same time, though, U.S. soy exports to China were down a price-cracking 39 percent.

In fact, China has purchased just $3.1 billion of U.S. farm goods in 2020’s first quarter, well off pace for it to reach the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s projected $14 billion in ag purchases this year.

(Even worse, that unachievable $14 billion is but two-thirds of total U.S. ag exports to China before the White House and Beijing began the tariff fight two years ago.)

If U.S. farmers and ranchers are tired of the two countries trading more threats than groceries, China appears to have reached its tipping point, too. On May 12, FERN’s AG Insider reported a “state-controlled Chinese newspaper on Monday [May 11]” urged China’s leaders to “invalidate the ‘phase one’ trade agreement” in retaliation “for a U.S. coronavirus blame campaign.”