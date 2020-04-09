COLUMN: Is Biden weaker today than Hillary Clinton was in 2016?

So if the polls are a snapshot, then why is Biden’s lead today smaller than Clinton’s was at a comparable time in the last campaign?

Some might point to the coronavirus crisis and the tendency of voters to rally around a leader against a common threat. President Trump’s job approval rating has indeed gone up during the crisis. It currently stands at 47.0% approve, 49.8% disapprove, in the RealClearPolitics average. Before the virus crisis, Trump had never, in his entire presidency, risen above 46.0% approval. In other words, his rating was never very high. That is part of Trump’s unique relationship with the electorate; his approval has never skyrocketed for any reason, but it has also never sunk to the floor. In the last few days, the rating has been ticking down a bit, but it will likely stay among the highest of Trump’s presidency, at least for a while.

Biden’s lead over Trump has been fairly stable — somewhere in the 4 to 6 point range — since last December. Before that, in the late fall of 2019, it rose as high as 10 points. But it has been in the same place since before the coronavirus crisis began and does not seem to have been affected by the outbreak.