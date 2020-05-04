COLUMN: Iowans approve of Reynolds’ coronavirus response, support mitigation efforts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Iowans, and all Americans it seems, feel their governors are doing a better job handling the new coronavirus pandemic than President Donald Trump.

And here at home, more than half of Iowans approve of the job Gov. Kim Reynolds is doing in guiding the state’s response to the global pandemic.

New polling published last past week showed 54 percent of Iowans approve of the way Reynolds is handling the coronavirus outbreak.

The same poll showed just 46 percent of Iowans had the same opinion of Trump.

The polling was conducted by researchers from Harvard Kennedy School, Northeastern University, and Rutgers University. The researchers surveyed almost 23,000 individuals across all 50 states and the District of Columbia between April 17 and April 26.

Iowans are not alone in showing more faith in their governor than the president. In fact, survey respondents in all 50 states gave their governor a better coronavirus response approval rating than the president.

However, Iowa’s approval gap is not nearly as protracted as it is in other states.