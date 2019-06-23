Those of us who watch, nurture and fight to protect Iowa and New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation status in the presidential selection process had considerable concern when the 2020 schedule for primaries and caucuses was announced.
The conventional wisdom was the compression of when the events would be held — particularly after California moved up from near last to March 3, 2020 — would make Iowa and New Hampshire even more important.
I like it when conventional wisdom is proven to be in error. Those who forecasted that all the candidates who seek the presidency would have to live in, breath the air and eat Iowa and New Hampshire food for weeks on end are being forced to recalibrate their thinking.
Our fear was that making the two states even more important would lead to another call to “reform” the rules and go to a system of a national primary or, at least, multiple state regional affairs. Goodbye Iowa and New Hampshire and our historic role in the presidential selection process.
The early states’ role purpose never been to become too important. The phrase that should be used in measuring the results from Hawkeye land and the Granite state is simply they determine who, among all those seeking the office, are viable, i.e. have a chance of winning in the fall of 2020.
But the shortening of the nominating process has brought about unanticipated changes that are being noticed and are contrary to prevailing thought. Two astute observers of presidential elections, David Siders of Politico and Jonathan Martin of the New York Times, recently commented on the fact the candidates are expanding their efforts even into red states rather than confining themselves to the first two states.
You have free articles remaining.
For Siders, it was the fact that campaigning in historically traditional red states (a strong Republican voting history) is intended to show Iowa and New Hampshire voters a candidate can connect in the most challenging locations. He pointed to Sen. Elizabeth Warren in West Virginia, Beto O’Rourke in flooded Oklahoma and Sen. Amy Klobuchar in Nebraska as examples of this new trend.
Martin notes showing up in other states also helps generate the small donor base. This relieves the pressure on contenders to rely on a few wealthy donors and exposes office seekers to a more diverse population as the contest moves to the national stage.
From the perception of an Iowan, I think these developments are good but for some important additional reasons. First, the fact candidates are appearing in subsequent states gives the voters within those states a real opportunity to both participate and contribute. This is particularly true on Super Tuesday because of California’s move up and joining with Texas. To my knowledge this will be the largest participation by population since Super Tuesday first stated. This means less pressure in the future to do away with our early state status because we will be fulfilling our traditional role: narrowing the field, not picking the nominee.
Equally important is this: The early national effort should show the candidate just how organized they are and how effective they can be in delivering their message to a very diverse countrywide population. If you are a candidate for public office and all you are doing is listening to the speech you practiced while staring at your mirror in the morning, you’ll have a problem. A good candidate, be it for president or sheriff, watches and learns by how the voters react to what is being said by the office seeker before a variety of audiences.
In the end, a nationally exposed and tested candidate will be a stronger candidate to oppose the president. But a warning: The Iowa Democratic Party has made significant improvements to modernize the caucus procedure while still protecting the integrity and uniqueness of the Iowa event, where neighbors speak directly with each other in making their decision, not hidden behind a curtain with only a pencil and paper to reflect their decision.
Matt Paul, a highly respected political operative of Iowa politics and the head of Cornerstone Gov’t Affairs, reminded staff and candidates that while a national campaign is great, “You still have to come to Iowa.” And this time, the caucus will better than ever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.