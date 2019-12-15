During the Watergate era, Hugh Sloan served Richard Nixon as treasurer of the Committee to Re-elect the President. He resigned his position when he found out how money he was ordered to disburse was being used by the Republicans and the White House. Resignation was difficult for him as he was 32 years old, and he and his wife were expecting a baby. Not a good time to be unemployed, although there never really is.
Uncertainty about the future can cause considerable stress and lead people to poor decisions. But Sloan’s conscience led him to do the right thing and resign. To be sure, the transition from his job to an unsure future was hard. Ultimately, he became a trustee of Princeton University and had a successful public service and business career. Doing the right thing did not cause him irreparable damage.
It seems inevitable the House of Representatives will approve articles of impeachment against Donald Trump. The evidence is overwhelming. Step back and look at what he is being accused of — which has been confirmed be many people —- and Trump’s own summary of the conversation between himself and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky. The man who wrote “The Art of the Deal” tried to strike a deal to have Joe Biden and his son investigated. Think of the enormity of it: The president of the United States asking the leader of a foreign country to dig up dirt on his political opponent. Trump cleverly only hinted at it so he could have “plausible deniability,” leaving the real dirty work to Rudy Giuliani and other minions. But make no mistake, the intent was clear. Our president embraced a foreign government not for the betterment of our country but solely for his own personal gain. Don’t you wonder what the Founders of our country would say about that?
There will be a trial in the Senate dealing with the articles of impeachment. The senators will be asked to carefully examine the evidence and make a decision. However, the Republican legislators through public pronouncements and actions have clearly indicated they have enormous fear of Trump and his loyal base. Crossing them could lead to being turned out of office. Like Hugh Sloan, they could find themselves unemployed. But like Sloan, I can guarantee they will be successful even if they left Congress.
What will Iowa’s two senators do in the face of a mountain of evidence against Trump? I think I can guess. We know Charles Grassley will go along with Trump to the end, and that is disappointing. I have always respected him, but I think he has now capitulated to Trump’s power, and he doesn’t even face re-election.
What about Joni Ernst? Thus far in her term she has been in lock step with the Republican party and Grassley. Even though she is facing re-election in the fall, this is an opportunity for her to think for herself. Will she continue to blindly follow party directives or as Sloan bravely did, do the right thing regardless of any personal negative result? Iowans usually do the right thing. We’ll soon know about Ernst’s true character.
