COLUMN: In pursuit of happiness

If you have not noticed, the political season is upon us.
On the first Tuesday of November, citizens will decide the composition of state legislatures, members of the Congress, both House and Senate, and, of course, the presidency.
For roughly 80% of the country, the choice is easy: Simply vote for the candidate running for the respective office that is identified with the political party of that voter’s preference. The remaining 20% face a challenging task, particularly given the way modern campaigns are conducted.
For the voter who is truly undecided, I would suggest we use a new standard in measuring whether an individual candidate passes muster or not. We should return to Thomas Jefferson and his Declaration of Independence, specifically that often-quoted phrase “the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Jefferson did not give us any guidance by what he meant when he wrote the phrase “pursuit of happiness,” but I’ve always felt that it was linked directly to the preceding word “liberty.” Now some scholars have held the words must have found their origin in John Locke’s “Two Treatises of Government,” which placed heavy weight on the right of individuals to acquire and have property. However, Jefferson’s biographer, Willard Sterne Randall, refutes this by noting Jefferson himself, in failing to use Locke’s term, rejected it.
Given the uncertain history of the language, we have generally agreed each of us have the liberty to decide for ourselves what definition we wish to give to that language. When the voters finally get to bed at night, just before they fall asleep, each evaluates the day just spent and anticipates the one awaiting them on the morrow. Does the citizen want to continue and succeed in a chosen profession, write poetry, teach school, be a great-grandparent, or despite a disability be engaged in meaningful ways within the community? There is not a wrong answer here unless the conduct contemplated is unlawful and will harm others. Then the first step in deciding who to support, whether Democrat or Republican, is to decide who best for the individual voter meets this criterion, which is simply to permit and support the liberty to pursue personal satisfaction in their life’s work.
The second step, since our membership in citizenship requires us to do so, is to determine what impact government policies have on our fellow citizens. What government resources should be used to meet the wider societal problems, and which should be left to the individual or the private sector to confront? Examples abound. Join international efforts on climate change or refrain from them? Aid public education or rely increasingly on private schools? Insure access to affordable health care? Of course, but through state and federal efforts or the private sector? Those are just a few of the choices awaiting the voter.
It is admitted that “pursuit of happiness” is not an objective standard, but it is possible to be logical in deciding policies that will enhance that goal or deny it to ourselves and others. But this can only happen if the voter is given enough information to make an informed and reasoned decision.
The reason I am suggesting this is that I have a secret agenda: I want to create massive unemployment in one profession or at least dramatically reform it. My target is all political pundits, pollsters and consultants who are trying to frame our election in the simplest and most sophomoric terms.
I really don’t care or think it is helpful to know which candidate castrated pigs, ran a business that failed and maybe learned from it, whether or not the current occupant of the Oval Office embellishes facts or that a man that triumphed in a national nominating contest is really senile. I don’t want to know who loves farmers, since everyone does. I do not want to learn which office seekers are going to support public education. I and other voters are interested in discovering what the candidate is going to do to obtain these objectives.
If the voting public starts to ignore current political messaging, these pundits of the airwaves will either change to a substantive presentation of issues or lose their jobs. Either would make me very happy.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.
