COLUMN: In pursuit of happiness

Given the uncertain history of the language, we have generally agreed each of us have the liberty to decide for ourselves what definition we wish to give to that language. When the voters finally get to bed at night, just before they fall asleep, each evaluates the day just spent and anticipates the one awaiting them on the morrow. Does the citizen want to continue and succeed in a chosen profession, write poetry, teach school, be a great-grandparent, or despite a disability be engaged in meaningful ways within the community? There is not a wrong answer here unless the conduct contemplated is unlawful and will harm others. Then the first step in deciding who to support, whether Democrat or Republican, is to decide who best for the individual voter meets this criterion, which is simply to permit and support the liberty to pursue personal satisfaction in their life’s work.