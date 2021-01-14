COLUMN: Impeaching Trump now is crazy

Democrats started trying to remove President Donald Trump from office before he entered office. Now they are proposing to remove him from office after he leaves office.

How do you remove an ex-president? He’s already gone. That is the bizarre question posed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s obsessive quest to re-impeach Trump with just a few days left in his term. Why impeach the president now, as the House did Wednesday, when there is not enough time for the Senate to hold a trial and pass judgment on the case before Trump’s term expires on Wednesday, Jan. 20?

Some argue that the Constitution permits the impeachment of a former president. It has never happened in U.S. history, and the question has never been adjudicated. So there is no way to say with 100% confidence what the answer is.

But J. Michael Luttig, a former judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, makes a convincing case that no, it is not constitutional to impeach a former president.

“The crux of my argument is that the very purpose of the impeachment power is to remove an incumbent official,” Luttig said in an interview. “That seems to me to be crystal clear and inescapably true under the text of the Constitution itself.” Speaking of the text of the Constitution, these are the relevant portions concerning impeachment: