COLUMN: Immigrants change America for the better

Dalmia’s argument was echoed by the novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen, whose family fled Vietnam after the Communist takeover and later ran a grocery store in San Jose, California. “The majority of Americans did not want to accept Southeast Asian refugees in 1975. Guess what? They were wrong,” Nguyen tweeted. “Millions of Southeast Asian Americans have contributed in ways great and small to the U.S. Afghans have done so and will do so.”

Fear of immigrants is as old as the Republic, and the Afghan crisis has unleashed those ancient animosities. One trope is “foreigner as terrorist.” For example, here’s Rep. Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin fulminating on Twitter: “Afghanistan is a dangerous country that is home to many dangerous people. The Biden (administration’s) plan to bring planeloads into the U.S. now and ask questions later is reckless and irresponsible.”

Tucker Carlson on Fox rages that newcomers will do more damage with ballots than with bullets. “If history is any guide, and it’s always a guide, we will see many refugees from Afghanistan resettle in our country, and over the next decade, that number may swell to the millions,” Carlson said. “So first we invade, and then we are invaded.”