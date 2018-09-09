Why such a fuss over new Supreme Court justices? Can’t we assume nominees can read, and couldn’t any educated 16-year-old read the Constitution? The real problem is the U.S. is now dominated by two ideologies that hold differing views of reality.
The following are examples, and even small differences in these will lead to significantly different outcomes.
a) We are free to do as we choose unless the government makes it illegal. b) We are not free to do anything until the government allows it. (Example: Are you innocent until proven guilty, or guilty unless proven innocent?)
a) Rights are innate to being. As humans, we are born with rights given to us by nature or by God. Governments attempt to remove those rights, typically utilizing bribes or force. b) Rights are bestowed upon citizens by government, and can be removed by government.
a) Property belongs to the individual. It is, as economist F.A. Von Hayek put it, not an object of administration by a government or an object to be used for governmental purposes. b) Property may “belong” to an individual but its utilization exists for the people.
a) Sexual acts are a moral choice and the consequences are the responsibility of those making the choice. b) Sexual acts are biologically driven and generally inevitable and it is the responsibility of a moral government to mediate the consequences.
a) The ultimate aim of education is to know how to think. b) The ultimate aim of education is to know what to think.
a) A just society does not discriminate against individuals based on innate attributes. b) A just society does not discriminate based on politically and governmentally defined categories. Discrimination may be necessary to correct inequality between these defined categories.
a) The term “justice” is equally applicable to all, and to all situations. b) “Justice” depends upon its context, and needs to be modified by adjectives, such as “social” justice, and “environmental” justice.
a) Politics is abhorrent, but a necessary evil. b) Politics is universal because everything is political.
a) Forced exchanges destroy wealth. Some forced exchanges are necessary, but must be minimal. b) Forced exchanges maintain and increase wealth. (Example: Taxes are a forced exchange.)
a) The best government is generally the smallest and the closest to the governed. b) The best government is one with enough resources and power to do what needs to be done, and which includes as many people as possible.
a) The general will of the people cannot deny individuals their natural rights, but can destroy, change or redefine government-given rights. b) The general will of the people can deny an individual’s natural rights, but cannot destroy, change, or redefine government-given rights without governmental approval.
a) Liberals lack common sense and are drawn to authoritarianism. b) Conservatives lack intelligence and are drawn to authoritarianism.
