COLUMN: How to tell facts from fiction

For those few regular readers of my writing, you may recall I annually suggest New Year’s resolutions for others and myself. This year I just have one recommendation. Here’s the background.
If you have paid any attention to the unrelenting stream of self-pitying comments from Donald Trump, you know he has convinced millions of Americans that Joe Biden stole the election. Few things in life have a zero probability, but the Democrats rigging this election is one of them. The number of events that would have to occur is just too numerous and far-fetched. Didn’t happen. Yet, so many people continue to think it did.
More than mistrusting the election outcome, large numbers of people believe in other highly improbable events. Polls indicate 34% of millennials question if the Earth is round; 10% of Americans think the moon landing was a fake; 17% believe in a connection between vaccines and autism; 30% don’t believe humans contribute to climate change. All have been debunked.
There are many reasons so many people refuse to accept ideas contrary to their strongly held, preconceived notions. I think an important one is they are not taught how to evaluate and judge concepts and ideas. When I was teaching my advanced economics majors, I required a research paper. I spent two entire class days on how to determine whether a source they were using was worthy of credibility, which is a difficult decision. I was amazed at how often their beliefs pushed aside widely accepted facts.
I freely admit accepting what we determine are facts requires some level of faith. Not a religious faith but a trust in the credibility of the source and the process by which the fact was determined. The reality is most people are not good at this. That explains why misinformation campaigns conducted by the Russians are effective. We just have not learned how to logically and systematically judge what we see and hear.
So, finally, here’s my New Year’s resolution suggestion to teachers at all grade levels. Teach students how to critically evaluate what they see and hear. Remind them any person wise or foolish can post on the internet and social media. And they can post anything true or false. Living now is much more complicated when it comes to evaluating the veracity of what one hears.
Educators must teach students how to work through an idea. Begin with just asking if what someone says makes sense. Question what is said. Not in a nasty or aggressive fashion but as a way of getting information and formulating an opinion. Have trust in those who know more about a subject, especially a complicated one, than you do. Simplicity can be a virtue, but not everything is simple. When you have a theory and you learn of facts that dispute your theory, reject the theory not the facts.
I know much of curricula is mandated, but teachers must make sure what they offer in their classes is more important than what is not covered. And, it’s hard to believe there is much that is more important than teaching critical thinking. It is, well, critical. Happy New Year!
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.