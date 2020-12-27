COLUMN: How to tell facts from fiction

I freely admit accepting what we determine are facts requires some level of faith. Not a religious faith but a trust in the credibility of the source and the process by which the fact was determined. The reality is most people are not good at this. That explains why misinformation campaigns conducted by the Russians are effective. We just have not learned how to logically and systematically judge what we see and hear.

So, finally, here’s my New Year’s resolution suggestion to teachers at all grade levels. Teach students how to critically evaluate what they see and hear. Remind them any person wise or foolish can post on the internet and social media. And they can post anything true or false. Living now is much more complicated when it comes to evaluating the veracity of what one hears.

Educators must teach students how to work through an idea. Begin with just asking if what someone says makes sense. Question what is said. Not in a nasty or aggressive fashion but as a way of getting information and formulating an opinion. Have trust in those who know more about a subject, especially a complicated one, than you do. Simplicity can be a virtue, but not everything is simple. When you have a theory and you learn of facts that dispute your theory, reject the theory not the facts.

I know much of curricula is mandated, but teachers must make sure what they offer in their classes is more important than what is not covered. And, it’s hard to believe there is much that is more important than teaching critical thinking. It is, well, critical. Happy New Year!

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

