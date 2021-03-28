COLUMN: How the Chinese see white liberals

The Chinese, who do not have to pretend on issues of race and equality and no longer need to pretend to like us, have laid it on the line.

We may not like being lectured to by the Chinese, but they do have the advantage of not being required to slavishly follow the suffocating political correctness of the American ruling class.

It has been reported that China’s media is now using a term that roughly translates as “white liberal” or “white left” to — wait for it — describe white liberals in America. The term is “baizuo,” and it is not used as a compliment.

Baizuo are people who are obsessed with minorities, immigration, LGBT and the environment but who have no sense of the real problems in the world. They demand peace and equality to reinforce their own sense of moral superiority. They are so obsessed with political correctness they ignore and/or tolerate dangerous cultural values for the sake of multiculturalism. The Chinese even criticize baizuo for misrepresenting socialism by creating and advocating a welfare state that “benefits only the idle and the free riders.”

According to the Chinese, they are “ignorant and arrogant westerners” who “pity the rest of the world and think they are saviors.”