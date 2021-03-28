COLUMN: How the Chinese see white liberals

The Chinese, who do not have to pretend on issues of race and equality and no longer need to pretend to like us, have laid it on the line.
We may not like being lectured to by the Chinese, but they do have the advantage of not being required to slavishly follow the suffocating political correctness of the American ruling class.
It has been reported that China’s media is now using a term that roughly translates as “white liberal” or “white left” to — wait for it — describe white liberals in America. The term is “baizuo,” and it is not used as a compliment.
Baizuo are people who are obsessed with minorities, immigration, LGBT and the environment but who have no sense of the real problems in the world. They demand peace and equality to reinforce their own sense of moral superiority. They are so obsessed with political correctness they ignore and/or tolerate dangerous cultural values for the sake of multiculturalism. The Chinese even criticize baizuo for misrepresenting socialism by creating and advocating a welfare state that “benefits only the idle and the free riders.”
According to the Chinese, they are “ignorant and arrogant westerners” who “pity the rest of the world and think they are saviors.”
(May I add that to be a true savior, your ideology must demand that other people be identified as either oppressors or victims. For example, Palestinians are victims, therefore Israelis must be oppressors.)
Baizuo identification would be incomplete without including intellectuals who “advocate inclusiveness and anti-discrimination but cannot tolerate different opinions.” This isn’t the only contradiction identified by the Chinese. They aptly identify white American liberals who paradoxically attempt to maintain social equality by advocating ideologies that demand inequality.
Perhaps they have interacted with too many American university administrators.
What the Chinese failed to mention is how all this gets worse. Being a white liberal means you never have to apologize. No matter how many times policies don’t work, or how many people are hurt, being liberal means you never had to say you’re sorry. That was true until “woke” emerged like Godzilla, lumbered like a bad movie prop onto the scene, screeching, and indiscriminately destroying everything in its path.
Since woke, liberals still don’t have to apologize unless the person or group to their political left demands it. This has led to a race to the bottom.
In cities like Seattle and Portland, the city councils, already staffed with people who question reality, would outlaw gravity if some more radical group demanded it.
A leftist says, “Let’s ban speech we don’t like.” “Not enough,” says someone to the leftist’s left, “let’s ban Disney movies.” “Hah, peanuts,” yells someone left of the leftist’s leftist, “let’s take down Dr. Seuss.”
“Burn down the library!” screams someone left of the leftist’s leftist’s leftist. At this point, the first leftist may wish to apologize, but we will all be eating green eggs and ham before then.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.